RACINE — City Council is expected to decide whether to move Community Development Block Grant money that was received during the pandemic to fund public infrastructure and facilities during its meeting July 18.

In October 2020, the city accepted $1,082,617 in CDBG coronavirus funds for preparing, preventing and responding to the pandemic.

When the grant was accepted, the funding was used to meet the need for public service spending during the pandemic. However, the need for the funding slowed as the pandemic went on.

Now, an amendment sponsored by Mayor Cory Mason seeks to reallocate $264,437.22 left over from the grant to public infrastructure and facilities spending.

The money is from funds that were never allocated or programs that did not spend all of the allocation they were given, according to Brendan Saunders, program specialist for the Racine division of economic development and housing.

Funds that are already under contract by the CDBG will not be reallocated for this project.

If approved, the money will be used for outdoor parks and meeting spaces, which Saunders said would help create a better living environment for residents.

The CDBG Advisory Committee recommended that the council approve the reallocation at its meeting earlier this week.

