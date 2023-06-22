RACINE — The Community Development Authority unanimously adopted plans for the redevelopment of the Lincoln-King neighborhood after a public hearing Tuesday.

Residents expressed the need for more street lighting, larger grocery stores and help from the city to keep the neighborhood clean.

The city received $15 million from the state through the Neighborhood Investment Grant Fund program in 2022 to redevelop the Lincoln-King neighborhood. The money must be allocated by the end of 2024 and must be spent by the end of 2026.

The execution of the plan is projected to take 20 years and is estimated to increase property value by $15 million.

Real estate in the neighborhood that is needed to complete the plan will be obtained by the CDA through property deeds, purchase or seizure.

The CDA will negotiate with property owners in the project area “whether the acquisition of the land is voluntary or involuntary,” according to the plan.

Properties that are obtained will have new housing units built on them, which will improve the supply of attainable high-quality options, according to the plan.

The new units will be owner occupancy only.

The CDA also is analyzing strategies that will make current housing more affordable.

Some residents who attended Tuesday’s meeting supported the city’s plans to redevelop the area but also had questions and concerns about how the city intends to achieve its plan.

“I think (the funds) should go first to the homeowners, and then to the construction,” one resident said, followed by applause from others at the hearing.

The plan also outlines public improvements, such as cleaning the area, planting trees and adding street lights.

“People want the same thing that everyone else wants in a neighborhood. They want access to things they want, they want a clean, healthy and safe place to live in,” Mayor Cory Mason said after the public hearing. “This is a good step forward to begin that process and start investing additional dollars.”