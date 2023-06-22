RACINE — The Community Development Authority unanimously adopted plans for the redevelopment of the Lincoln-King neighborhood after a public hearing Tuesday.
Residents expressed the need for more street lighting, larger grocery stores and help from the city to keep the neighborhood clean.
The city received $15 million from the state through the Neighborhood Investment Grant Fund program in 2022 to redevelop the Lincoln-King neighborhood. The money must be allocated by the end of 2024 and must be spent by the end of 2026.
The execution of the plan is projected to take 20 years and is estimated to increase property value by $15 million.
Real estate in the neighborhood that is needed to complete the plan will be obtained by the CDA through property deeds, purchase or seizure.
People are also reading…
The CDA will negotiate with property owners in the project area “whether the acquisition of the land is voluntary or involuntary,” according to the plan.
Properties that are obtained will have new housing units built on them, which will improve the supply of attainable high-quality options, according to the plan.
The new units will be owner occupancy only.
The CDA also is analyzing strategies that will make current housing more affordable.
Some residents who attended Tuesday’s meeting supported the city’s plans to redevelop the area but also had questions and concerns about how the city intends to achieve its plan.
“I think (the funds) should go first to the homeowners, and then to the construction,” one resident said, followed by applause from others at the hearing.
The plan also outlines public improvements, such as cleaning the area, planting trees and adding street lights.
“People want the same thing that everyone else wants in a neighborhood. They want access to things they want, they want a clean, healthy and safe place to live in,” Mayor Cory Mason said after the public hearing. “This is a good step forward to begin that process and start investing additional dollars.”
Things to do in and around Racine County
Events coming up this weekend and in the coming weeks in and around Racine County.
RACINE — “When you’re here, you’re family” is not just a slogan for a restaurant chain, it’s also the mantra for the Family Reunion Music Festival.
This year's lineups for Music on the Monument on Fridays and Saturday Sounds on the Square have been announced. The concerts are free and open to the public. All concerts are from 4:30-7 p.m.
RACINE — The annual Greek Festival is Friday through Sunday, June 23-25, at Kimissis Greek Orthodox Church, 1335 S. Green Bay Road.
RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp. will host its third annual Seltzer Beer Stroll from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 24.
RACINE — For the 23rd consecutive year, Downtown Racine Corp. has unveiled a public art project in Downtown Racine.
RACINE — The 30-year anniversary season of the Music & More Summer Concert Series continues from noon to 1 p.m. today, June 22, at First P…
BURLINGTON — B-Town Sounds returns for its 11th year of free concerts at Echo Park, 589 Milwaukee Ave.
RACINE — Racine HarborMarket will continue its second summer season from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets.
RACINE — St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church will hold its annual Armenian (“Madagh”) Picnic from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at Joh…
PADDOCK LAKE — The new Rhythm on the Lake Concert Series starts it summer season of weekly free concerts in Old Settlers Park, 24100 75th St.
YORKVILLE — Apple Holler, 5006 S. Sylvania Ave., is offering summer fun at its farm park. A pass includes:
RACINE — Back for a sixth year, the Downtown Racine Corp. presents Bend and Brew, free outdoor yoga at Reefpoint Marina’s grassy park area at …
Waterford River Rhy- thms continues its 17th season of free concerts in Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St.
RACINE — The Root River Environmental Education Community Center, 1301 Sixth St., is open. Public kayak and canoe rentals will be available fr…
RACINE — More than 60 musicians and eight performing groups are on the schedule for the 30th season of Music & More.
RACINE — The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., will host Zoorific Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on select Saturdays, June through September.
BRISTOL — The free concert Bristol Woodstock, which debuted in 2021, takes place Wednesday nights through Aug. 16 in Bristol Woods County Park…
KENOSHA — Society’s Assets will host a Wine & Beer Tasting event from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at the Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave.
Make Music Kenosha will return for its third year to unite the community for an all-day, outdoor, musical celebration on Wednesday.
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Kiwanis Civic Band opens its season of free summer concerts at 7 p.m. Friday, June 23, in Echo Lake Park, 589 Milw…
RACINE — Artist Lisa Englander will talk about her exhibit, “Grammar Lessons,” at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at OS Projects, 601 Sixth St.
SOMERS — Hawthorn Hollow’s 2023 Pike River Concert Series features three performances, on Fridays, starting June 23.
KENOSHA — The Kenosha Pops Concert Band is getting ready to open its 101st season, with weekly concert themes through the summer.
MOUNT PLEASANT — Elvis entertainer John Van Thiel will present his “It’s Elvis Country” show at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at The Summit Restau…
CALEDONIA — A moonrise drum circle is 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 30, at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road.
RACINE — The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., will hold a Centennial Celebration from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 5.
RACINE — The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., announced the lineup for its upcoming 36th annual Animal Crackers Concert Series.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Chiwaukee Prairie Walks are offered once a month, on the first Saturday, May through September.
BRIGHTON — Wisconsin-based traveling theater company Summit Players Theatre performs Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” from June 9 to Aug. 19 in 22 diff…
Thinking of a short road trip? There are plenty of summer season celebrations along the I-94 corridor from Milwaukee to Chicago:
RACINE — Racine Heritage Museum’s Heritage Walking tours depart from the museum steps, 701 Main St., at 10:30 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 30.
KENOSHA — The Southport Light Station Museum, 5117 Fourth Ave., is open for the season, offering tours and climbs through Oct. 29.
CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, is offering a free bat presentation and walk from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, Jul…
KENOSHA — Starting on Sunday, June 18, the Kenosha ArtMarket will be back in the Union Park Arts District.
KENOSHA — The Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place (on Simmons Island along the Kenosha harbor), has a new event this summer: Cars and Coffee.
KENOSHA — The Washington Park Velodrome opens its 96th season of bicycle racing Tuesday, May 16.
RACINE — The Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts is hosting a new exhibit, "Futures Reimagined," through Aug. 5.
RACINE — “Craig Matheus — A Retrospective” will be on view through July 2 at Spectrum Gallery, located in the east building of the DeKoven Cen…
RACINE — “Wright Before the ‘Lloyd,’” a new exhibit at the Racine Heritage Museum, 701 Main St., is now open. It highlights the young Frank L.…
KENOSHA — The Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place, is hosting “Kenosha Remembers, Not Forgotten” through Aug. 31.
RACINE — “Grammar Lessons,” an exhibition of recent paintings and drawings by Lisa Englander, is on exhibit through July 15 at OS Projects, 60…
KENOSHA — For the 2023 walking tour season, the Kenosha History Center will be offering three tours, each offered monthly May through October.
SOMERS — Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road, has opened its StoryWalk trail.
Event organizers are invited to submit their events to The Journal Times' free Online Calendar of Events. To submit an event, go to journaltim…
RACINE — May 13 marked the 20th anniversary of the Racine Art Museum opening its doors at 441 Main St. Throughout the year, visitors can disco…
RACINE — The Racine Theatre Guild has released the list of plays and musicals that will make up the community theater’s 86th season.
The Art of Cheese Festival is expected to draw foodies from around the country and include seminars, tastings, tours and a gathering of cheesemakers on East Washington Avenue.
KENOSHA — The Transparent Watercolor Society of America’s exhibit is on display at the Kenosha Public Museum, starting May 6.
RACINE — The Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., is showcasing the 14th edition of a non-traditional exhibition of art made from or inspired by c…
RACINE — A significant moment in American art and history is highlighted in a new exhibition at the Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St.
RACINE — The Racine Art Museum — known for hosting the largest contemporary craft collection in North America — has a new show on exhibit thro…
RACINE — Midway through Racine Art Museum’s first 20 years, its contemporary craft collection was identified as the largest in North America —…
RACINE — “Vignettes: Concentrated Views of RAM’s Collection” will be on exhibit through Aug. 19 at the Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St.
RACINE — The U.S. Congress declared Racine to be the Drum and Bugle Corps Capital of the World in 1967.
NewsVu: Things to do in and around Racine County
VIEW: To see a collection of things to do in and around Racine County, point your smartphone camera at the QR code, then tap the link.