YORKVILLE — District 2 of the Racine County Board has a new representative.

Renee Kelly, who is the District 13 alderman for the Racine City Council, was appointed to the County Board District 2 supervisor position June 13 following a unanimous voice vote from the board at its meeting.

The position was made vacant after the April resignation of former Supervisor Fabi Maldonado. He left behind a term expiring April 15, 2024, which Kelly is filling.

Kelly was interviewed by County Board Chairman Thomas Roanhouse, Vice Chairman Tom Kramer, District 12 Supervisor Don Trottier, County Clerk Wendy Christensen and Corporation Counsel Michael Lanzdorf.

A report from Roanhouse said Kelly has an “impressive record” in public service.

She earned an associate degree in accounting and works an accountant with the Village of Somers finance department.

Kelly previously worked as a financial specialist for the University of Wisconsin-Parkside for several years, according to the report.

Maldonado’s County Board committee assignments, Health and Human Development Committee, Government Services Committee and Executive Committee, will be assumed by Kelly — with the exception of the Executive Committee.

Kelly’s term on the City Council, which she was elected to in April, ends in April 2025. She is a member of the Committee of the Whole and Public Works and Services Committee with the City of Racine.

A resident of the City of Racine, Kelly has been a Girl Scout leader, involved in Neighborhood Watch and has volunteered throughout the community.

“I’m (a) community-based person, so I feel like that’s how we should be leading,” she said, addressing the County Board before taking the oath of office.

Roanhouse said the No. 1 thing that separated Kelly from the other candidates was her experience in government, having worked with a village and on the City Council.

“She was very eager and interested to deliver government,” Roanhouse said. “She’s heavily credentialed and seems to be prepared to take on all the challenges.”

