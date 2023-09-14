RACINE — Racine County residents need not travel to Madison to witness the commotion surrounding Republican threats to impeach Wisconsin’s newest Supreme Court justice.

Two leading figures in the political hubbub are based in the Racine area, and both are inserting themselves directly into the fight over newly elected Justice Janet Protasiewicz.

Voters elected Protasiewicz in April by a statewide margin of 200,000 votes, shifting control of the state’s highest court from a conservative- to liberal-leaning majority.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who lives in Rochester, is among Republicans in the legislature who are threatening to impeach Protasiewicz before she has heard any cases on the Supreme Court.

Vos and other Republicans are demanding that the new justice recuse herself from hearing a challenge on Wisconsin’s legislative district maps, because she expressed opinions about the issue during her campaign. If she refuses, the Republicans say they will impeach her.

The speaker’s Democratic counterpart, Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, is lining up on the opposite side of the impeachment debate.

Neubauer, who lives in Racine, accuses Vos and his GOP colleagues of trying to thwart the will of the people in the April election by preventing Protasiewicz from holding the office to which she was elected.

Vos and Neubauer’s opposing viewpoints on the Supreme Court matter give Racine County residents ringside seats to the ruckus. And people are watching closely.

Scott Elmer, a member of a Facebook group called Burlington Area Conservatives, posted that he supports impeaching Protasiewicz, despite questions being raised by Democrats about whether such a move would be legal.

“Do it and then let the courts decide one or two years later if it was legal,” he posted. “But by then, the damage has been done.”

In another exchange on Facebook, Sean Cranley of the group Burlington Area Progressives, took sides with Neubauer, saying that Protasiewicz and her Supreme Court colleagues should invalidate the legislative district maps that have favored Republicans for years.

Cranley said state lawmakers would be “blatant traitors to our founding principles” if they impeached the new justice to prevent her from carrying out her duties.

“The Republican authoritarians should do the right thing and let the process unfold according to our laws and traditions,” he posted.

The seven-member Supreme Court has not announced whether it will hear a case related to the legislative maps. During the campaign leading up to April’s election, however, Protasiewicz agreed with critics that gerrymandering has given Republicans an unfair majority in the legislature.

The Wisconsin Democratic Party has announced a $4 million effort to combat the threatened impeachment.

Voters in the April election also have filed a lawsuit to block the impeachment as an “un-American, anti-democratic power play.”

Vos announced Wednesday that he is creating a special panel of three former Supreme Court justices — whom he will not identify — to investigate the criteria for impeaching an elected member of the court.

Vos, whose leadership position gives him considerable control over the process, has been publicly pushing the threat of impeachment for several weeks.

Asked about criticism that such a move would be an un-democratic attack on an election, the speaker’s staff released a statement instead taking issue with Democrats who are vowing to fight impeachment.

“All this does is prove that Justice Protasiewicz and the Democrat Party are one and the same,” Vos said. “We fully expect Justice Protasiewicz will recuse herself from handling a case where she has pre-decided the outcome and the Democrat Party is fully involved.”

Neubauer, a leading Democrat in Madison, issued a statement that the impeachment threat shows that Vos and his GOP colleagues “will stop at nothing” to hold onto power, even after voters have spoken.

“Our state is deeply purple, and even though Speaker Vos and I come from the same county, our visions for Wisconsin’s future are very different,” she said. “At this point, Robin Vos appears willing to permanently undermine our democracy.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.