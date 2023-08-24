TOWN OF WATERFORD — Retired businessman Greg Horeth has been selected to join the Racine County Board as the new representative for the Waterford area.

The County Board chose Horeth over two other applicants Tuesday to fill the vacancy left by Supervisor Tom Hincz’s death midway through his term in District 19.

Horeth will serve out the remainder of the two-year term, which expires in April.

The Town of Waterford resident said he feels honored to be chosen, and he already is working to orientate himself to his new role in the community.

“I am extremely excited about it,” he said.

The other applicants for the appointment were Waterford Village President Don Houston and Town of Waterford activist Ed Olender.

The County Board voted unanimously Tuesday to appoint Horeth on the recommendation of Board Chairman Tom Roanhouse.

Supervisor Don Trottier of Racine said he is impressed by Horeth’s background, and he is happy to welcome the new District 19 representative to county government.

“His credentials are great,” Trottier said. “I will support him based on that.”

County supervisors serve two-year terms at a salary of $7,000 a year.

District 19 includes the Town of Waterford, a portion of the Village of Waterford and a portion of the Village of Rochester.

Horeth, 67, retired recently from the hospitality industry, where he served as an executive for hotel operator Spire Hospitality.

As a town homeowner since 2013, currently residing at 29308 Forest Isle Lane, Horeth serves as chairman of the Waterford Waterway Management District. He also has been active in the Tichigan Lake Lions Club and in Waterford Balloonfest.

Horeth said he has not yet identified any specific areas of interest in county government. But he looks forward to seeing his committee assignments and getting to work.

“I’m a very proactive individual who doesn’t wait for things to come to me,” he said. “I don’t wait for things to happen.”

