RACINE — The City of Racine and Racine Unified School District are working on a transfer that would result in RUSD owning a park and the city owning three school buildings.

Under the proposed agreement, Racine Unified would own Franklin Park, and the City of Racine would own Janes, Red Apple and Winslow schools.

The City of Racine also would receive a parking lot near Janes Elementary and land near Julian Thomas Elementary. The land would be part of the city’s plan to redevelop the Lincoln-King neighborhood.

In addition, the city would have the right of first refusal to purchase Dr. Jones Elementary, which closed earlier this year.

The Racine City Council voted 10-1 July 17 to approve the transfer.

The agreement still needs approval from the RUSD Board, which is expected to vote on it in August or September.

The proposal will be brought to the School Board after city and school district staff meet to finalize details, including when ownership would be transferred.

Transfer details

RUSD plans to transfer ownership of the schools because they would be expensive to maintain.

“There’s a great deal of maintenance that will need to be done” to modernize the three buildings, said Peter Reynolds, RUSD chief operations officer. “It really makes sense, fiscally, for us to partner with the city, because then what the city can do is redevelop them as parcels.”

During the July 17 City Council meeting, Mayor Cory Mason said he anticipates the school buildings will be redeveloped to have mixed-use residential capacity if the transfer is approved.

“That’s the presumption, but there’s no specific plans on any of the buildings just yet,” Mason said.

The transfer timeline still needs to be determined, as RUSD students will use Janes Elementary during the upcoming school year and Red Apple Elementary for the next two school years.

The Winslow school building, 1325 Park Ave., closed in 2017.

Janes, 1425 N. Wisconsin St., was closed during the 2022-23 school year but will host Jerstad-Agerholm elementary students in 2023-24 because of renovation work at Jerstad.

Under the proposed transfer, the city would own the Red Apple school at 914 St. Patrick St., which is scheduled to close in June 2025.

Red Apple is scheduled to expand into a K-8 school at a new location at 1012 Center St. The new building is expected to open in August 2025 and focus on science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics education.

The school district wanted Franklin Park because it is next to the future Red Apple site.

The park likely will be used for parking space, STEAM learning, recess and physical education, according to Reynolds.

Reynolds also said Franklin Park might be the future site of a district-wide STEAM center.

Franklin Park, 900 11th St., has about 3.8 acres of land, according to a City Council fact sheet.

