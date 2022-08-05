Government benefits can't be used to buy diapers. Racine businesses are stepping up to fill that gap

RACINE — Two area small businesses have banded together to collect diapers for Racine Diaper Ministry, located at the North Point United Methodist Church.

On Saturday, Maggie Eastman, owner of Sporty Girl Accessories, will park her distinctive bus at Sew ‘n Save of Racine, 3701 Durand Avenue, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and anyone who would like to donate diapers or pull-ups can easily do so.

The preferred size for the diapers is 4-7; however, they will take all diapers and pullups for children.

Eastman teamed up with Jim Deibler, of Sew ‘n Save of Racine, who has prioritized community service.

“We’ve tried to be about that for a long time,” Deibler said.

Eastman decided to take action when she learned that programs such as WIC (Women, Infants, Children) and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (i.e. food stamps) are nutrition-focused programs, so the assistance people get from those programs cannot be used to buy diapers.

Eastman’s daughter is employed as a childcare professional, and she relayed to her mother the struggles families sometimes have with providing diapers for their children.

Silent need

Jean Gobeli, the coordinator for Racine Diaper Ministry, said “diaper need is the most-silent need” — that is, it’s not an issue that gets a lot of attention or talk.

However, it is a real issue for some families who are struggling financially.

According to Investopedia, a typical baby will need $1,000 worth of diapers and $450 worth of wipes in just their first year; that’s a cost of about $120.83 per month.

When the program started five years ago, each child received 20 diapers or 10 pull-ups. In mid-2020, the number of diapers was increased to 30 diapers while the number of pull-ups stayed the same: 10.

Those who receive diapers from the ministry may come in every two weeks.

Since starting the program in 2017, the Diaper Ministry has distributed:

4,349 diapers and served 226 babies/toddlers in 2017.

8,410 diapers and served 433 babies/toddlers in 2018.

15,580 diapers and served 844 babies/toddlers in 2019.

15,910 diapers and served 878 babies/toddlers in 2020.

Gobeli said the increase was probably due to word getting out about the service.

He began the Racine Diaper Ministry after coming across the website for the National Diaper Bank Network, where he learned about the need for diaper distribution sites.

A former pastor at the church challenged each member of the church to find one thing to bring the church more into the community.

“This was my one thing,” he said.