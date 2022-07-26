While fixing roads in Racine during campaign stop, Gov. Evers openly considers gas tax holiday

RACINE — Wearing a construction vest and carrying a shovel, Gov. Tony Evers helped fix a few potholes Tuesday morning on Arthur Avenue.

The event was part of Evers’ statewide “pothole patrol” tour, a piece of an election year-push Evers has been making to position himself as a pro-infrastructure governor.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, more than 4,600 miles of highways and roads have been improved since 2019, when Evers took office. The governor said his administration still has a long way to go.

“We can’t end a decade worth of neglect (and) make it all up in one term,” Evers said. “We’re going to continue to put pressure on the Legislature to provide the money … We just have to make sure that we continue to, at the state level, be partners with the cities and municipalities across the state to ensure that they have the resources.”

Evers said money in the recent federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will “be very helpful” to the state on road repairs.

According to the Federal Transit Administration, the federal package “authorizes up to $108 billion to support federal public transportation programs, including $91 billion in guaranteed funding.” Wisconsin is set to receive $22.5 million in federal money over the next five years to fund infrastructure projects in areas with more than 50,000 people. The state can win more grants for other projects under the infrastructure package later.

In a statement to The Journal Times, Republican National Committee Spokesperson Rachel Reisner said the federal spending cheered by Evers will only increase inflation.

“Wisconsinites know Tony Evers’ promise to ‘fix the damn roads’ is nothing but an election year gimmick funded by Joe Biden’s inflationary spending package,” Reisner wrote.

Evers was joined Tuesday by Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer and Racine Mayor Cory Mason, who thanked city workers for their help. Mason and Evers stressed the importance of local and state governments working together to repair roadways.

“It’s just been critically important to have a governor who understands how important transportation is to cities like ours,” Mason said. “We literally couldn’t do … the work that we do if it weren’t for the funding we get from the state.”

Evers said roads are crucial for Wisconsinites, businesses and people traveling through the state.

“We do whatever we can to ensure that people are safe,” Evers said.

Traveling has become more expensive for drivers this year because of gas prices, and Evers said he is considering a temporary state gas tax holiday to ease the burden at the pump. Wisconsin’s gas tax is 31 cents per gallon.

Evers said a gas tax holiday would be funded by state surplus money and would need to be temporary because gas tax revenue helps fund road repairs.

“It has to be temporary,” Evers said. “We use the tax from gasoline to fix the roads, and if we don’t have that money, we’re not going to be able to fix the roads. So, I’m in favor of a temporary one using some of the surplus that we have. We have millions of dollars that are in our coffers, and having that holiday would be appropriate. We’re considering it.”

In photos and videos: Gov. Tony Evers fixes potholes in Racine Evers, Mason, DPW worker fix road From left: Racine Mayor Cory Mason, Gov. Tony Evers, and Domenico Grasso, a Racine Department of Public Works street maintenance employee, rep… Evers, Mason smile Gov. Tony Evers, left, and Racine Mayor Cory Mason smile during an event Tuesday morning. Evers and Mason helped repair potholes on Arthur Ave… Evers, Neubauer smile Gov. Tony Evers, right, talks with Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, during an event Tuesday. Evers road work 3 From left: Gov. Tony Evers, state Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, and Oscar Hernandez help repair a stretch of Arthur Avenue during an event Tu… Evers road work 4 Racine Mayor Cory Mason, center, and Gov. Tony Evers, right, work during an event Tuesday morning. Evers and Mason helped repair potholes on A… Evers road work 5 Gov. Tony Evers, left, shakes hands with Domenico Grasso, City of Racine Department of Public Works street maintenance employee, during an eve… Tony Evers, Cory Mason smile Tuesday, July 26, 2022 Group photo Tuesday, July 26, 2022 Greta Neubauer, workers smile Tuesday, July 26, 2022 Evers, Mason get ready Tuesday, July 26, 2022 Cory Mason smiles Tuesday, July 26, 2022 Tony Evers, Cory Mason talk Tuesday, July 26, 2022 Greta Neubauer chats with workers Tuesday, July 26, 2022 Tony Evers, Cory Mason speak Tuesday, July 26, 2022 Tony Evers puts on construction vest Tuesday, July 26, 2022 Neubauer fixes pothole Evers, Mason fix pothole Evers fixes pothole Evers, Mason discuss roads Evers, Mason address roads