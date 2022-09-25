RACINE — Body camera footage shows a Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputy arresting a Black man after using a police dog and Taser to apprehend him as he ran from a traffic stop. The August 2018 interaction resulted in the Racine man, Deandre R. McCollum, filing a federal lawsuit against RCSO Deputy Edward Drewitz and Racine County.

The civil suit is still pending, and a trial is scheduled for next month.

In the lawsuit, which was filed March 2021, McCollum claims Drewitz violated his Fourth Amendment rights and used excessive force while apprehending him.

Kelly Scroggins-Powell, executive director of Racine Women for Racial Justice, was heartbroken but not surprised by the video. She said the encounter between McCollum and Drewitz illustrates a larger issue involving police and people of color.

“It is about the DeAndre McCollums: African-American men in Racine County who face excessive use of force when they encounter law enforcement, in particular Racine County Sheriff’s Department,” Scroggins-Powell said.

The county denies all allegations. It is calling McCollum’s injuries superficial and asserted Drewitz’s qualified and discretionary immunity.

In response to an email seeking comment for this article, an RCSO spokesperson sent The Journal Times the letter that Sheriff Christopher Schmaling released in July 2021.

“I have complete faith in our community and our court system that when all facts are presented and thoroughly reviewed, the court will conclude the quick and brave actions taken by Deputy Drewitz and K-9 was well within his training and experience and completely an appropriate use of force to stop a very dangerous and resistive suspect,” Schmaling wrote in the letter. “I refuse to allow ridiculous and frivolous lawsuits such as this derail my commitment and top priority being the safety of my deputies and citizens we are sworn to protect.”

See for yourself Body camera video of the Aug. 13, 2018, incident has been uploaded to YouTube. See it at bit.ly/3Se3qOu

Committee discusses behind closed doors

McCollum’s lawsuit against Drewitz was one of four lawsuits discussed in closed session Wednesday during a Racine County Finance and Human Resources Committee meeting. The closed session lasted about an hour, and the committee did not take action on any lawsuits.

“We received an update, but we are taking no action,” said Supervisor Robert Miller, committee vice chairman.

In the lawsuit, McCollum requested damages for physical pain, emotional pain, punitive damages and attorney fees in an amount to be determined by a jury in all three cases.

McCollum claims that Drewitz allowed his K-9 partner to repeatedly bite McCollum on the legs, shoulder and arm even after McCollum was handcuffed on the ground.

As a Black woman and mother of a Black man, Scroggins-Powell said she was devastated to see another human treated how McCollum was.

“I had to watch a person, a human being, lay on the ground, handcuffed, begging and pleading with a sworn officer whose job it is to protect and serve … to call the dog off,” Scroggins-Powell said of the body camera video. “I watched him scream in pain as the dog tore into his leg.”

Lawsuit update

Jacob Sosnay, the attorney representing Drewitz and the county, argued McCollum was the person breaking the law by driving with tinted windows, endangering the public by fleeing from law enforcement and having marijuana.

McCollum ended up pleading guilty to two felonies, possession of marijuana and fleeing police, and spending two years in prison.

Sosnay filed a motion to dismiss all of McCollum’s claims earlier this month. McCollum’s attorney, Mark Thomsen, requested that the judge deny the motion to dismiss. The judge has not ruled yet on the motion. The case is scheduled to go to a jury trial beginning Oct. 17.

If there is a trial, Scroggins-Powell believes the evidence “will show that DeAndre McCollum showed no threat to Deputy Drewitz” and that “it was unreasonable that any person already on the ground handcuffed should continue to be tased and bitten by a K-9.”

The arrest On Aug. 13, 2018, Drewitz reported that he observed a person get into a vehicle and get out again with a pizza box. The driver of the vehicle was McCollum. Suspicious, Drewitz attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle being driven by McCollum purportedly because the window tint on his vehicle was too dark. The deputy alleged that a vehicle pursuit ensued on Main Street that reached speeds of 65 mph before McCollum swerved to miss another vehicle and crashed. McCollum, who was unarmed, fled on foot but fell to the ground with the K-9 on his heels, after which he was repeatedly bitten. A search of the vehicle after the arrest turned up marijuana. Scroggins-Powell noted that marijuana possession is a nonviolent offense.

McCollum ‘still greatly impacted’ by incident

Scroggins-Powell said justice for McCollum would entail fair compensation for what happened. Scroggins-Powell spoke with McCollum Wednesday and said the impact of that August 2018 day remains with him.

“No person goes through that and (doesn’t) have some type of long-lasting trauma,” Scroggins-Powell said. “He has physical injuries. The emotional impact, the devastation on his life, on his family’s life, the interruption of his life. I can’t speak for him, but he is still greatly impacted by this.”

Scroggins-Powell said justice could also include discipline for Drewitz “so that he understands what is expected of him as a law enforcement officer in this community.”

Schmaling wrote in his letter that “Drewitz exemplifies the core values of professionalism in law enforcement and is highly regarded by his peers.”

Asking for more accountability

On a wider level, Scroggins-Powell said the Racine County Sheriff’s Office needs to review its policies, practices, procedures and training.

“We need to look at those, and we need to admit we have policies and practices and procedures in place that give our law enforcement officers carte blanche to treat human beings this way over nonviolent crimes,” Scroggins-Powell said. “It needs to change, and our stakeholders need to be held responsible for that change.”

As part of an August 2021 public letter, Racine Women for Racial Justice asked Schmaling for records on:

RCSO policies on using K-9s and Tasers.

The number of people, along with their race and ethnicity, apprehended by the RCSO with use of Tasers from 2018-2020.

The number of people, along with their race and ethnicity, apprehended by the RCSO with use of K-9s from 2018-2020.

Every excessive use of force report by the RCSO from 2018-2020 “along with how these cases were reviewed and their outcomes.”

“Sheriff Schmaling’s appalling defense of this incident,” the RWRJ letter states, “underscores the need for the community to demand increased accountability and transparency from the Racine County Sheriff’s Department.”

Scroggins-Powell said Schmaling has not responded to the open records request, but a spokesperson said on Friday that the RCSO “has no record of the Racine Women for Racial Justice actually filing a request with our office.”