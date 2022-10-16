Racine County race has atypical situation with three candidates but only one name on the ballot

To vote for a write-in political candidate, you don’t necessarily need to write anything. You can just place a sticker on the ballot. Well, in some states you can.

In Wisconsin, it is strongly discouraged.

The rules surrounding write-in candidates matter more now locally than perhaps they ever have before. In one of the state’s most competitive races not on ballots across the state, there is a three-way race to represent Assembly District 63, a district that generally comprises the southern half of Racine County west of Highway 31.

While only Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ name will be on ballots from Burlington to Mount Pleasant, he is being challenged from the left by Democrat Joel Jacobsen for the third time and from the right by Adam Steen, who lost to Vos in the Aug. 9 primary by only 260 votes.

Ready to wait The District 63 election results could be among the last reported after polls close Nov. 8. If Robin Vos does not win more than 50% of the vote, the write-in votes across more than half-a-dozen municipalities will have to be counted by hand, which could take hours.

No stickers, please

Some states make it easier to vote for write-in candidates, allowing for what are known as “sticker candidates.”

In those states, such as Massachusetts, a write-in candidate can distribute stickers with their name and possibly their address printed on them to their supporters.

Then, rather than writing the candidate’s name, the voter can simply place a sticker in a preordained place on the ballot. This can make it easier for ballots to be counted quickly by poll workers and reduce questions raised during hand counts and recounts.

While the practice is not explicitly banned in Wisconsin, it is strongly discouraged by elections officials. “They (the stickers) can come loose,” said Racine County Clerk Wendy Christensen.

The stickers can also get stuck in or otherwise disrupt ballot machines.

“Because of the potential for write-in stickers to gum up voting machines, the reality is that poll workers would likely need to remake ballots that have write-in stickers so that they could send them through the voting machine,” Riley Vetterkind, Wisconsin Elections Commission spokesman, said in an email.

Regardless, WEC’s Election Day Manual distributed to poll workers statewide says “a write-in sticker placed on a ballot is considered a write-in vote and must be treated as any other write-in vote.”

Spelling

If someone wrote in Steen’s name, but mistakenly wrote “Adam Steene,” or if somebody mistakenly wrote “Joel Jacobson” instead of “Joel Jacobsen,” should their vote still count?

In Wisconsin, the short answer is: Yes, the vote should still count.

It all comes down to voter intent.

If a candidate’s name is misspelled or there is some other error, but it is still clear that a voter intended to vote for a specific candidate, then the vote should be counted.

“When a voter has marked a ballot in a way that does not clearly indicate his or her voting objective, the election inspectors must attempt to determine the voter’s intention,” states a WEC guide.

The final determination on whether imperfect ballots are to be counted is to be made by election inspectors, not ballot tabulators. “If a majority of the inspectors agree that the voter’s intention can be determined, the vote for that office is counted as the majority decided,” according to WEC.

Opposing campaigns on same, unusual path

The three-way campaign isn’t all that dissimilar to a typical campaign.

Each of the candidates have been taking part in events, posting on social media, sending out mailers, getting signs in supporters’ yards, knocking on doors, making ad buys and doing all the normal election things.

But there’s one major difference, for the challengers at least.

Jacobsen laughed during a phone interview as he spoke about how he is being forced to break one of the general rules of campaigning: avoiding saying the opponent’s name.

Attack ads typically attack the opposing candidate, but don’t even mention the candidate they’re supporting.

“In every communication, typically you don’t reference your opponent … But, Mr. Vos is the only one in the ballot,” Jacobsen said in a phone interview.

The same goes on the other side of the aisle. All of Steen’s Facebook posts except one since Oct. 6, and several of his posts on other social media websites, include the hashtag #TossVos and/or mention the incumbent at least once.

Jacobsen and Steen both have little choice but to talk about Vos on the campaign trail. Because only Vos’s name is on the ballot, the challengers have an extra step of voter education to succeed in if they have any hope of winning.

Jacobsen and Steen each need to instruct their supporters specifically how to vote for them: that is, to tell voters to find Vos’ name, fill in the “Write-in” bubble below Vos’ name, and write in the preferred challenger’s name.

If the bubble on a paper ballot next to the words “Write-in” is not filled in but a candidate’s name is still written in, poll workers are still instructed to count the ballot — but the window for human error becomes more likely since the ballot tabulating machines will not be able to recognize that a write-in vote has been submitted.

While that has taken extra explaining, “The messaging hasn’t changed,” Steen said in a phone interview Saturday.

Write-in candidacies are always a longshot, but there have been recent documented wins in high-turnout races. The current mayor of Buffalo, New York, Byron William Brown II, won in a write-in after losing a Democratic primary last year. And one of Alaska’s two senators, Lisa Murkowski, won re-election to her second term via write-in after losing a Republican primary to a Tea Party candidate in 2010.

Inner-campaign confusion Adam Steen’s campaign has had some stumbles in the last month. 1. Last month, in a since-deleted post, an individual identified as Misty Gilbert who had access to Steen’s official campaign account posted on Steen’s official Facebook account that she and other members of his team were quitting. “This will be my final post,” Gilbert wrote, according to a screenshot shared with The Journal Times. “Since the launching of ‘Write-in Steen,’ the beliefs of the team have diverged. Some members of the team will be departing, joining the effort to elect Tim Michels, and re-elect Ron Johnson.” Gilbert has not replied to requests for comment. Asked about the situation Saturday, Steen said that three people who joined the campaign after the primary election worked for his campaign for about a month then decided to publicly quit, "and I'm stuck with the consequences," Steen said with a laugh. 2. Steen’s campaign announced on Sept. 8 that “MyPillow Guy” Mike Lindell would be coming to the Racine County Fairgrounds for an event promoting Steen’s campaign Sept. 18. But then on Sept. 10, Steen posted again on social media, saying “Oooops! We got the date wrong! Stay tuned for an updated announcement on the Mike Lindell event!” No such rescheduled event has been announced, although Lindell said on his podcast last week that he still plans to host a rally in support of Steen, and Lindell said he hopes Donald Trump will attend. Speaking of Trump, Lindell said “I know he’s behind Adam (Steen).” Lindell is perhaps the nation’s biggest promoter of conspiracy claims that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” from Trump. "We've been pushing to get the president back to Wisconsin again," Steen said Saturday. "His continued endorsement is big," noting that Trump handily carried District 63 in each of the last two presidential elections.

Cash and claims

In normally sleepy District 63, the last two election cycles have been more raucous than ever.

In 2020, a record-breaking $1.3 million was spent combined by both sides, according to tracking from Transparency USA; in 2018, more than $165,000 was spent. In a rare move for an Assembly race, state Democrats had devoted more than half-a-million dollars to the effort to unseat Vos — as Vos remains as one of the most effective conservative legislators in Wisconsin history.

Vos responded by spending more than he ever has and engaging in a mudslinging campaign in 2020 for the first time. It didn’t work. When Jacobsen had far less financial support in 2018, he lost by 22 points. Two years later, after spending hundreds of thousands of dollars, Jacobsen lost to Vos by 17 points.

Now, as Jacobsen challenges Vos for the third time, the campaign is even more atypical: a (former) president has gotten involved, with Donald Trump endorsing Steen over Vos since Vos has refused to entertain Trump’s claims that the 2020 presidential election should be overturned. That claim is central to Steen’s campaign, who has aligned himself with others who are still seeking to somehow reclaim Wisconsin’s electoral votes 22 months after Joe Biden was sworn into office.

Like his opponents, Vos again has engaged in mudslinging this year. Mailers claimed Steen was a “never Trumper” — which Steen said is a lie — and that Steen’s plan for election reform would disenfranchise veterans.

Steen has repeatedly said that election laws should be defined by eight words: “One day, in person, on paper, hand count.” Vos then attacked Steen, saying that such a format would make it impossible for those living overseas to vote. Steen took offense to that, now saying that there should be an exception to allow those in the armed forces to vote from abroad.

While both Vos and Steen attest to be fiscal conservatives and both sought the Republican nomination in the Aug. 9 primary, there are sharp differences between them, including:

Vos supports exceptions to Wisconsin’s abortion ban for cases of rape and incest, and if the mother’s life is in danger. Steen supports no exceptions and is opposed to the use of contraception. Jacobsen believes abortion should be legal, and said last month that abortion is “the most important thing in this election and in all elections across the United States” following the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade in June

Steen has positioned himself as an outsider, having only once ran for office before; then going by the name Kevin Steen (his full name is Kevin Adam Steen), he unsuccessfully sought the Republican nomination for

. Vos has been deeply involved in state politics for decades, having served in the Assembly

and being the longest-tenured Assembly speaker in state history; he’s held the leadership role since 2013. Steen says he supports term limits. Vos told The Journal Times

that he supports term limits at the national level, but not for state legislators.

As the only Democrat in the race, Jacobsen has positioned himself as a third choice for the right-leaning district. While disadvantaged by not having his name on the ballot and running in a reliably red district, Jacobsen may have a shot at victory since the conservative vote will likely be split between Vos and Steen.

“We came in late. Our resources are good, but they’re not unlimited,” Jacobsen said.

Steen said he expects Jacobsen’s campaign to help him more than hurt his chances. “The Democrats are going to vote for Democrats,” Steen said.

Jacobsen said that his campaign’s spending in 2022 will come nowhere near the heights it reached two years ago. “There’s a lot of people out there who want change,” Jacobsen said. “That’s why our campaigns are so volatile. But I think there’s a great chance I could be in the Assembly in January.”