Racine County municipality election roundup

Here is a look at the candidates who have filed paperwork to run in contested races in spring elections in Racine County municipalities and the Racine County government. Primary elections occur Feb. 21 if necessary, and general elections occur April 4.
Racine Unified School District
No contested races
Racine County, County Board
No contested races.
City of Burlington
Alderman, 2nd District: Judi Adams, George Galvan.
Town of Burlington
Town chairman: Russell Egan, Vicky View.
Caledonia
Trustee No. 1: Nancy Pierce, David Rubinson.
People are also reading…
Trustee No. 3: Bill Folk (incumbent), Anthony Hammes, Mark Gracyalny.
Dover
Town supervisor No. 2: Jared Guillien (incumbent), Mario Lena.
Elmwood Park
The village is to host a caucus the week of Jan. 9. Information not immediately available.
Mount Pleasant
Village President: Dave DeGroot (incumbent), Kelly Gallaher
Trustee #1: John C Hewitt (incumbent), Travis Yanke
#3: Nancy Washburn (incumbent), Kimberly Mahone
#5: Ram Bhatia (incumbent) Eric Martinez
North Bay
The village is to host a caucus on Jan. 9. Information not immediately available.
Norway
No contested races.
Racine
Mayor: Cory Mason (incumbent), Henry Perez, Jim DeMatthew.
District 11: Mary Land (incumbent), Michael Hansen.
District 13: Natalia Taft (incumbent), Renee Kelly.
Raymond
Municipal judge: Joseph Purpero (incumbent), Joseph Seifert.
Trustee No. 1: William Theys, William Wilson.
Rochester
No contested races.
Sturtevant
No contested races.
Union Grove
Municipal judge: Melanie Reichert (incumbent), Daniel Gruhn.
Trustee No. 1: Pat Brinkman (incumbent), Sara Gloeckler.
Trustee No. 3: Janice Winget (incumbent), Dana Berry.
Town of Waterford
Town chairman: Teri Jendusa-Nicolai, Tim Szeklinski.
Town supervisor (vote for two): Dale Gauerke (incumbent), Doug Schwartz (incumbent), Bob Ulander.
Village of Waterford
Municipal judge: Robert Jones, Noah Wishau.
Wind Point
No contested races.
Yorkville
No contested races.