Racine County municipality election roundup
Racine County municipality election roundup

Here is a look at the candidates who have filed paperwork to run in contested races in spring elections in Racine County municipalities and the Racine County government. Primary elections occur Feb. 21 if necessary, and general elections occur April 4.

Racine Unified School District

No contested races

Racine County, County Board

No contested races.

City of Burlington

Alderman, 2nd District: Judi Adams, George Galvan.

Town of Burlington

Town chairman: Russell Egan, Vicky View.

Caledonia

Trustee No. 1: Nancy Pierce, David Rubinson.

Trustee No. 3: Bill Folk (incumbent), Anthony Hammes, Mark Gracyalny.

Dover

Town supervisor No. 2: Jared Guillien (incumbent), Mario Lena.

Elmwood Park

The village is to host a caucus the week of Jan. 9. Information not immediately available.

Mount Pleasant

Village President: Dave DeGroot (incumbent), Kelly Gallaher

Trustee #1: John C Hewitt (incumbent), Travis Yanke

#3: Nancy Washburn (incumbent), Kimberly Mahone

#5: Ram Bhatia (incumbent) Eric Martinez

North Bay

The village is to host a caucus on Jan. 9. Information not immediately available.

Norway

No contested races.

Racine

Mayor: Cory Mason (incumbent), Henry Perez, Jim DeMatthew.

District 11: Mary Land (incumbent), Michael Hansen.

District 13: Natalia Taft (incumbent), Renee Kelly.

Raymond

Municipal judge: Joseph Purpero (incumbent), Joseph Seifert.

Trustee No. 1: William Theys, William Wilson.

Rochester

No contested races.

Sturtevant

No contested races.

Union Grove

Municipal judge: Melanie Reichert (incumbent), Daniel Gruhn.

Trustee No. 1: Pat Brinkman (incumbent), Sara Gloeckler.

Trustee No. 3: Janice Winget (incumbent), Dana Berry.

Town of Waterford

Town chairman: Teri Jendusa-Nicolai, Tim Szeklinski.

Town supervisor (vote for two): Dale Gauerke (incumbent), Doug Schwartz (incumbent), Bob Ulander.

Village of Waterford

Municipal judge: Robert Jones, Noah Wishau.

Wind Point

No contested races.

Yorkville

No contested races.

