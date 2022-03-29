Four men vying for two seats on Burlington Area School Board

BURLINGTON — Seven people ran for two seats on the Burlington Area School Board in a Feb. 15 primary. Four remain.

The two incumbents, Kevin Bird and Barry Schmaling, not only remained in the running after the primary but were the two top vote-getters in it.

However, the surviving challengers Aaron Melby and Ryan Mueller weren’t far behind, and could bring change to the board that has received national and statewide attention in recent years.

In the primary: Schmaling received 1,165 votes, Bird received 1,140, followed by Mueller with 756 and Melby with 705.

Eliminated from contention in that primary were Tabitha Herbst (399 votes), Mario Denoto (320) and Jim Bousman (76).

The final vote in the election is April 5. Early voting is already underway.

What would you like to see changed in the school district?

BIRD: Most people know me as fiscally conservative, caring, passionate and a person that likes to see progress and a person who is passionate about getting things done, not just talking about it. It is a struggle always with larger boards, but I push to make sure we are doing are best to move forward.

MELBY: I would like to see a renewed confidence in our district. I believe we should be able to trust all of our teachers, administration and board members and I believe we can accomplish that through open communication and transparency of what is being taught, policies that are being made, and where money is being spent. The number of parents choosing to open enroll their students outside the district continues to grow showing a decrease in confidence in BASD. We have to regain the trust of Burlington residents and rebuild their confidence in our district.

MUELLER: I would like to see the district truly acknowledge the reasons for the increasing open enrolls out of the district and then work as a community to reverse the trend. I’ve spoken to at least 30 community members who have indicated they open enroll out, and only a couple have noted it’s because of proximity to another district or because the parent works in another school system. The majority noted other issues from declining academic quality to a lack of communication. We need to truly listen to what our stakeholders are saying and utilize them as a resource to help improve our district.

SCHMALING: I would like parents and citizens to understand they have always had a voice in BASD. Decisions not going the way some want doesn’t mean there isn’t a voice. People toss around words such as ‘transparency’ and ‘accountability’ not because there is an actual systemic lack of these but because it creates fear and distrust. I would want constituents to understand the good work BASD staff does every day and that individual failures do not define your district. BASD deserves credit for its successes and troubles. BASD works hard for the success of every student and parents can trust that.

If elected, what would you like your impact on the school board to be?

BIRD: I am running for re-election to the School Board because I feel my knowledge and expertise in construction and finance, human recourses, purchasing, contract management, dispute resolution, along with my passion for kids, demonstrated by my 26 years of coaching college, high school and youth athletes from all walks of life, coupled with being raised by an educator and business manager, so I feel I have a pretty good understanding working with our administration to continue to make Burlington better and better each year.

MELBY: I hope to bring open dialogue and communication. Over the past couple of years, I’ve attended 30+ school board meetings and there is rarely discussion on agenda items. There are rarely questions in response to presentations made. Items are then voted on with unanimous “ayes.” This is not only a disservice to the schools but to those in attendance or watching from home. I will ask questions, not only for myself, but for those in the community who want to know what’s going on. I hope my engagement spurs community involvement and brings transparency to what’s happening in our public schools.

MUELLER: I envision my impact on the school board being two things. First, I will work with parents, teachers and administrators on ways to make our district a district of choice for students both within our district and outside. Our open enrollments out have increased significantly in the last four years while our open enrollments in have been stagnant. This is a trend that needs to be reversed. Second, ensure that as a board and district we stand up to the false outside narratives we’ve encountered over the last few years. We must acknowledge when we need to improve, but we also should not accept continued false narratives about our district.

SCHMALING: My impact on the board would be to continue careful deliberation of facts and decisions made in the interests of providing the best education we can for students. I will push to set up our next 5-year strategic plan and fight to retain our best educators or hire exemplary replacements as they are a major factor in student engagement and success. I will continue to be unbeholden to political parties and agendas while finding ways to improve our schools rather than tear them down in the public eye. My impact will be integrity, dignity, and reason for everyone in BASD.

What is currently going well in the school district?

BIRD: Continue to work to use the recourses we have to the best of our ability and foster better communication with our residents for example continue to address the criticism of the district, improve our identity, celebrate all of the positives of the district.

MELBY: One of BASD’s best qualities is our high school’s respect for paths that do not include a 4 year degree. My son took advantage of the S.T.E.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) and A.C.E. (Architecture, Construction, Engineering) programs and since graduating, I’m proud to say he has happily found a career as a masonry apprentice. The district’s coordination with Gateway is also critical in providing training for alternative paths, while their leadership program D.R.I.V.E.N. is one of our district’s crown jewels that teaches students to take responsibility and give back to their community. I will advocate for continued support for training and education in alternative paths to success.

MUELLER: The number one thing that has gone well is BASD keeping its doors open for in-person learning. While a number of surrounding districts went virtual for a period of time this past winter, BASD took the precautions necessary to ensure our students continued to receive in-person instruction, which is invaluable to a child’s development. The partnership with Gateway is also a bright spot for the district as students get the opportunity to train and in some cases get certified for in demand careers while still in high school, giving them an advantage over students from other school systems.

SCHMALING: BASD is full of success. We have successfully passed and implemented a referendum that replaced Karcher School, provided security upgrades to all our schools, renovated educational spaces, brought the Montessori program under one roof and more — all while dropping the tax rate. The district is making strides in the replacement of its ELA and Math programs to address areas of struggle for students. Public donations continue to be gracious, indicating support for our programs when traditional funding lacks. The community has had strong, responsible and reflective leadership from the board who remain focused on one common goal: Student Education.

