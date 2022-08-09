Vos declares victory in District 63, says 'Gableman is an embarrassment to this state'

MOUNT PLEASANT — In the closest election he has ever faced in state politics, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos staved off a challenge from the right in the form of Adam Steen, and with it staved off a surge in efforts to decertify the 2020 presidential election.

Steen, a newcomer to District 63, focused much of his campaign on decertification and was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Vos fell out of Trump's favor as Vos has refused to support efforts to decertify the 2020 election — something Vos, election law experts and the legislature's own attorneys say is a legal impossibility, despite Trump's continued baseless claims he won in 2020.

According to unofficial results tallied Tuesday night, Vos received 5,084 votes to Steen's 4,824 in the primary election. Vos is all but assured to win the general election, as the Democrats don't have a candidate in the district.

Since first being elected to the state Assembly in 2005, no challenger to Vos had come within 16 points of ousting him. But those closest challenges came from Democrats, not from another Republican in solidly conservative District 63.

The tone of the campaigns between the two Republicans was vitriolic, with both accusing the other of lying and running mudslinging campaigns.

Michael Gableman, the former state Supreme Court justice who Vos hired to investigate allegations of fraud in the 2020 election, turned on Vos and endorsed Steen in the final days of the campaign. In a last-minute audio advertisement for Steen, Gableman claimed that "Vos never wanted a real investigation into the 2020 election in Wisconsin" as Gableman has continued claiming he uncovered fraud and a stolen election, despite no substantial evidence of either.

In response, after declaring victory Tuesday night and before being doused in celebratory champagne at the Staybridge Suites hotel in Mount Pleasant, Vos said "Mike Gableman is an embarrassment to this state."

Vos said his future plans are to "look forward" to the future of Wisconsin and stop "looking back" to the past of the 2020 election. "People have said I am the No. 1 roadblock to Tony Evers' liberal agenda," he added.

As of 10:23 p.m. Tuesday, Steen still had not conceded, but his watch party — held in a funeral home in Burlington — took on a somber tone. As Vos was declaring victory, those supporting Steen gathered in prayer.