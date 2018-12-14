MADISON — Outgoing Republican Gov. Scott Walker signed the controversial extraordinary-session bills on Friday, less than a month before he leaves office.
The bills were passed in an extraordinary session in which Democrats argued that the legislation reduces powers of the governor and attorney general. In November Democrat Tony Evers defeated Walker, and Democrat Josh Kaul defeated Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel.
Republicans have argued that the legislation does not reduce the power of the governor but rather makes the State Legislature a more equal branch.
“Despite all the hype and hysteria out there, these bills do nothing to fundamentally diminish executive authority,” Walker said. “The bottom line is the new governor will continue to be one of the most powerful chief executives in the country. This includes veto and line-item veto powers; appointing members of the cabinet and other government posts including judges, district attorneys, and sheriffs; broad executive order authority; administrative rule authority; issuing a state budget proposal; and more."
The bills limit early voting to no more than two weeks before an election; shield the state’s job-creation agency, Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., from Evers’ control until September; limit his ability to enact administrative rules; and block Evers from withdrawing Wisconsin from a multistate lawsuit challenging the Affordable Care Act.
Evers said Walker chose to "ignore and override the will of the people of Wisconsin."
"This will no doubt be his legacy," Evers said. "The people demanded a change on Nov. 6, and they asked us to solve problems, not pick petty, political fights. The people of Wisconsin expect more from our government than what has happened in our state over the past few weeks."
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, thanked Walker for signing the bills.
"Through his actions, he’s acknowledging the importance of the legislature as a co-equal branch of government," Vos said. “As Democrats and the media continue to inflate these laws into something they’re not, Assembly Republicans are focusing on the new legislative session and will work to find common ground in divided government.”
Kaul said Walker signed "stunningly bad legislation that makes changes to the way our government functions in order to diminish the impact of this year’s elections."
"To state the obvious, it’s wrong to retroactively take power from the record number of Wisconsinites who turned out to vote this year," Kaul said.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, thanked Walker along with Vos and his colleagues in the Legislature for putting together the bills.
“These bills protect taxpayers, expand transparency over the pardoning of convicted felons, provide a sense of stability moving forward in economic development, and more," Fitzgerald said. "The incoming governor-elect will remain one of the most powerful executives in the country.”
State Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, said upon hearing that Walker signed the legislation he is "disappointed but not surprised."
"The people of Wisconsin are clearly opposed to this lame duck legislation," Wirch said. "Walker should have listened to them instead of the far right wing of his party.”
Gerrymandered Districts to guarantee a Republican majority in the House, created in secret in a law firm in Madison by Republican operatives that Racinian Rienhold Priebus had a large hand in. When even people like Charlie Sykes and George Will speak about Republican corruption, there is an indictment there. As well as the voter suppression tactics that the late Racinian Paul Weyrich championed at Heritage Foundation, ALEC, and the Moral Majority ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8GBAsFwPglw ). And the 'Divide and Conquer tactics of Walker and Billionaire donor ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K1S_Pxw2n-U) . Or the Corporations who bankrolled and wrote the lame duck vote ( https://www.pastemagazine.com/articles/2018/12/these-five-corporations-are-bankrolling-the-gops-a.html ).
When will you people wake up?
How do you spell Corruption & abuse of power in Wisconsin?
REPUBLICAN REPUBLICAN REPUBLICAN
Corruption has a definition. What's corrupt? Was the recall corrupt? But you thought he deserved that. This is a legal move. Take your own medicine...
"What goes around, goes around, goes around comes all the way back around."
- J. Timberlake
Yep. Creepy Tony keeps muttering the rest of the song......
"Don't want to think about it
Don't want to talk about it
I'm just so sick about it
Can't believe it's ending this way"
Not even a real Governor and it ain't looking good.....
J. Timberlake
"Outstanding" Handcuff Evers
Thank you Gov. Walker and the Republicans in the Assembly and Senate who worked together on this!
So awesone. And considering that historic lack of respect the libs showed with the illegitimate recall, they deserve this and Wisconsin is entitled to it. Good job Walker!!!
