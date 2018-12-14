RACINE — Gov. Scott Walker has appointed the deputy district attorney of Racine County to serve as the interim judge in Branch 3 of the Racine County Circuit Court.
Assistant District Attorney Maureen Martinez will serve out the rest of Emily Mueller’s term. Mueller retired in October after 26 years on the bench.
“I am pleased to appoint Maureen Martinez to the Racine County Circuit Court,” Walker said in a release. “Martinez has established herself as a distinguished and respected attorney in Racine County for over 20 years. Her reputation for integrity, legal acumen and commitment to the rule of law give me great confidence that she will be an excellent judge.”
This is the second appointment made by Walker in the past few months. In late September, Walker appointed attorney Jon Fredrickson to serve in Branch 7 of the County Circuit Court. Fredrickson replaced Charles Constantine, who retired after 22 years on the bench.
In April, an election will be held to permanently fill the vacancy in the circuit court’s Branch 3. An election will also be held for Branch 7, where Fredrickson will run against attorney Jamie McClendon. A primary, which would be necessary if more than two candidates file for either post, will take place on Feb. 19.
Over 20 years’ experience
Martinez has practiced law since 1996, first serving as an assistant district attorney in Racine County prior to her elevation to deputy district attorney.
During her time with the DA’s office, Martinez specialized in felony cases involving the sexual assault of children and adults, homicides, child abuse and neglect. She also represents the office on the statewide Drug Endangered Child Committee to increase awareness about the effects of drug use and abuse among children.
In addition, Martinez serves as an office representative on the county’s Child Death Review, the Multidisciplinary Team, the Sexual Assault Response Team, the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, the Juvenile Justice Coordinating Committee and the Juvenile Alternative to Detention Initiative.
“She has prosecuted hundreds of cases in all of the criminal courts. She has obtained convictions for some of the most dangerous criminals in our county,” said Racine County Circuit Court Judge Faye Flancher. “Maureen is always prepared and always on time. She has the highest ethical standards.”
Martinez received her undergraduate degree from St. Mary’s College of Notre Dame, her master’s degree from the University of Illinois and her juris doctor degree from Marquette University.
She lives in Racine with her husband Michael.
