Gov. Tony Evers visits the LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin in Racine during Pride Month

Gov. Tony Evers visits the LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin in Racine during Pride Month

Gov. Evers visits LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin

From left, state Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine; Gov. Tony Evers; Carl Hubbard and Barb Farrar smile outside the LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin, 1456 Junction Ave., on June 3. 

 Courtesy Governor's Office

RACINE — Gov. Tony Evers met with Barb Farrar and Carl Hubbard, leaders of the LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin, 1456 Junction Ave., last week to discuss the center’s year-round work to making the community more safe and inclusive.

State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, who identifies as queer, joined the conversation at The Branch at 1501 in Uptown to speak on future endeavors to continue ensuring Racine County and Wisconsin are “places where we all can thrive.”

Since the lockdown began last year, the LGBT Center has been operating remotely, hosting all their events and meetings virtually through Zoom.

The center in a Facebook post expressed thanks to Evers for his support of the LGBTQ+ community; Evers is Wisconsin’s first-ever governor to have the pride flag flown about the Wisconsin State Capitol during Pride Month.

These events include “Free to be: a spiritual journey,” focused on queer people exploring their spirituality, “Parenting with Pride,” a meeting for parents with LGBTQ+ youth to connect with one another, and more.

