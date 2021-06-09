Gov. Tony Evers visits the LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin in Racine during Pride Month

RACINE — Gov. Tony Evers met with Barb Farrar and Carl Hubbard, leaders of the LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin, 1456 Junction Ave., last week to discuss the center’s year-round work to making the community more safe and inclusive.
State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, who identifies as queer, joined the conversation at The Branch at 1501 in Uptown to speak on future endeavors to continue ensuring Racine County and Wisconsin are “places where we all can thrive.”
Since the lockdown began last year, the LGBT Center has been operating remotely, hosting all their events and meetings virtually through Zoom.
From left: Barb Farrar and Carl Hubbard of the LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin speak with state Rep. Greta Neubauer and Gov. Tony Evers last week …
The center in a Facebook post expressed thanks to Evers for his support of the LGBTQ+ community; Evers is Wisconsin’s first-ever governor to have the pride flag flown about the Wisconsin State Capitol during Pride Month.
These events include “Free to be: a spiritual journey,” focused on queer people exploring their spirituality, “Parenting with Pride,” a meeting for parents with LGBTQ+ youth to connect with one another, and more.