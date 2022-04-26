 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gov. Evers will be in Racine Wednesday

RYDE Electric Buses

The City of Racine takes delivery on Dec. 2 of two of nine new Proterra electric buses.

 Mark Hertzberg, Special to The Journal Times
Gov. Tony Evers headshot

Evers

RACINE — Gov. Tony Evers announced he will join the festivities on Wednesday, April 27, as the city officially launches its nine electric buses.

The launch event will take place at the historic Corinne Reid Owens Transit Center on Wednesday, April 27, and guests will have the opportunity to “RYDE” along.

Those expected to deliver remarks also include Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson, State Rep. Greta Neubauer, and other city and state officials.

The nine all-electric buses represents 25% of the city’s fleet. Racine will have the largest electric fleet in the state.

The transition to electric buses was possible through a $6 million grant from the Wisconsin Department of Administration’s Volkswagen Transit Capital Assistance Grant Program, which funded the purchase of the buses and related infrastructure after Volkswagen was forced to pay a fine of $33.3 billion for cheating on emissions tests.

Additionally, the city was awarded $3,183,723 from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Transit Authority (FTA) Low or No Emission Vehicle Program — a.k.a. the “Low-No Program” — to buy three additional electric buses, bringing the total from six buses to the nine that will launch Wednesday. Racine was the only city in the state to receive this allocation, and 1 of only 41 other transit jurisdictions nationwide to receive this funding.

