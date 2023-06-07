RACINE — Gov. Tony Evers visited Samuel Meyers Park on Wednesday, after an announcement that the City of Racine would receive a grant from the state Department of Administration’s Wisconsin Coastal Management Program.

Racine was one of 34 recipients statewide that will share part of $1.4 million.

The money, which is from the state’s federally funded coastal management program, is dedicated to supporting economic development, protecting Great Lakes resources and creating resiliency within Wisconsin’s coastal communities.

Close Gov. Tony Evers visited Samuel Meyers park in Racine on June 7, 2023, shortly after the city received a coastal management grant West Wetland of Samuel Meyers Park, where the public viewing platform will be located. Gov. Tony Evers, center right, and Racine Mayor Cory Mason, center left, tour the restored areas of Samuel Meyers Park Wednesday. Signage near the West Wetland indicates plants that butterflies like to feed on at Samuel Meyers Park. Gov. Tony Evers tours Samuel Meyers Park along Lake Michigan in Racine. Gov. Evers visits Samuel Meyers Park Gov. Tony Evers visited Samuel Meyers park in Racine on June 7, 2023, shortly after the city received a coastal management grant West Wetland of Samuel Meyers Park, where the public viewing platform will be located. Gov. Tony Evers, center right, and Racine Mayor Cory Mason, center left, tour the restored areas of Samuel Meyers Park Wednesday. Signage near the West Wetland indicates plants that butterflies like to feed on at Samuel Meyers Park. Gov. Tony Evers tours Samuel Meyers Park along Lake Michigan in Racine.

“Supporting our coastal communities means supporting future resilience and sustainability efforts, as well as expanding public access, education, and the amazing resources which our Great Lakes provide for residents, visitors and our future generations,” Wisconsin Department of Administration Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld said in a press release.

The city will receive $26,400 to install a viewing platform on the edge of the west wetland at Samuel Meyers Park, which will give visitors viewing access to the restored site.

Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network also received a grant — $28,127 to transform the Meachem stormwater pond in Racine County into a constructed wetland.

The area will be a part of an interlinked treatment system that empties into a 60-acre restored wetland system.

“We talk about shared revenue and all sorts of big projects, but these are small bipartisan projects that get things done for the people of Racine in particular,” Evers said. “What a beautiful effort that you see already exists here.”

