RACINE — Gov. Tony Evers visited Samuel Meyers Park on Wednesday, after an announcement that the City of Racine would receive a grant from the state Department of Administration’s Wisconsin Coastal Management Program.
Racine was one of 34 recipients statewide that will share part of $1.4 million.
The money, which is from the state’s federally funded coastal management program, is dedicated to supporting economic development, protecting Great Lakes resources and creating resiliency within Wisconsin’s coastal communities.
“Supporting our coastal communities means supporting future resilience and sustainability efforts, as well as expanding public access, education, and the amazing resources which our Great Lakes provide for residents, visitors and our future generations,” Wisconsin Department of Administration Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld said in a press release.
People are also reading…
- Racine man charged in an April 12 shooting near Mead Street Food & Liquor
- Police: three people injured in Saturday night shooting
- Sportsman's Warehouse employee accused of stealing two guns from store
- Kenosha woman charged with 6th OWI
- WIAA State Track and Field: Park's Johnson breaks Division 1 record to win second high jump title
- Milwaukee woman accused of stealing over $10,000 worth of product from Ulta Beauty
- Horlick senior dealt with health challenges on road to graduation
- Union Grove village administrator stepping down after one year on the job
- Racine man accused of assaulting a woman, harassing her and her family
- Horlick HS graduates 350 seniors
- Rediscovering a passion: Burlington Army veteran operates woodworking venture after getting sick of corporate jobs
- Man allegedly reached more than 110 mph in police chase and nearly hit a squad car
- High school softball: Waterford ready for WIAA State Tournament
- ‘Love does not pay the bills’ | RUSD teachers emphasize demands for better pay, support
- Racine man accused of multiple thefts from Walmart
The city will receive $26,400 to install a viewing platform on the edge of the west wetland at Samuel Meyers Park, which will give visitors viewing access to the restored site.
Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network also received a grant — $28,127 to transform the Meachem stormwater pond in Racine County into a constructed wetland.
The area will be a part of an interlinked treatment system that empties into a 60-acre restored wetland system.
“We talk about shared revenue and all sorts of big projects, but these are small bipartisan projects that get things done for the people of Racine in particular,” Evers said. “What a beautiful effort that you see already exists here.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Hanna Van Den Einde
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.