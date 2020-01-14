Gov. Evers to attend Racine's MLK event Wednesday

RACINE — Gov. Tony Evers will be the guest of honor Wednesday at the annual celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday which is scheduled for noon to 1 p.m. at Julian Thomas Elementary School.
According to Mayor Cory Mason’s office, this year’s event, organized by the Racine Mirror, promises to be the biggest MLK celebration to date and will include performances from school groups and community organizations.
Evers will be joined by Mayor Cory Mason, County Executive Johnathan Delagrave and Racine Unified School District Superintendent Eric Gallien.
The event will conclude with a block-long march from the school to the King statue on the corner or State Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.