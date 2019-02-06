MOUNT PLEASANT— Local municipal assessors have the attention of Gov. Tony Evers in their struggle with large big-box corporations.
As Evers prepares his first biennial budget as governor, Evers said he would be willing to address the “dark store” loophole.
The dark store loophole allows property owners, in this case big-box corporations like Walmart and Walgreens, to challenge their property tax assessments by local municipalities by comparing the value of their properties to those of vacant former big-box stores.
The Village of Mount Pleasant is currently in court with Walmart and Walgreens because both companies are challenging assessments of their properties in the village.
Evers told the Wisconsin Counties Association on Tuesday that he plans to make good on a promise he made in December “to close the dark store loophole in the State of Wisconsin.”
“I know this has been an important issue to many of you, your local communities, businesses and homeowners who are paying the price, and I believe we can make this change going forward,” Evers said.
Evers told reporters after the event that the issue of these large companies pushing to be taxed “at a level as if the building was empty is absolutely a nonstarter with me.”
Evers added that when corporations successfully have their taxes lowered, the tax burden shifts to small businesses and home owners saying, “It should be fair for all and in order to do that we have to close the loophole.”
Dan McHugh, assessor for Mount Pleasant, said he is glad Evers is looking at this issue, “however, given the nature of divided government, I’m not terribly optimistic whatever comes out of the conference committee will be a positive solution.”
Elected officials respond
The dark store loophole has been a controversial issue, with the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce and the League of Municipalities at odds on the subject.
Last year the state Legislature looked to have a bill in place to address the situation but it did not have the support in the state Senate.
A legislative study committee has been put together to learn more about what can be done about the dark store loophole.
Elected officials seem eager to hear what Evers proposes to address the dark store loophole.
State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, said she is proud to work with Evers to “restore equity to our tax codes and put Wisconsin families first.”
“Local governments, communities, and homeowners across the state have asked us to fix the dark store loophole,” Neubauer said. “Homeowners and small businesses shouldn’t carry the burden when well-funded national retailers refuse to pay their fair share.”
State Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, said he is encouraged “to hear the governor intends to fix the dark store loophole,” but at the same time he is feels a bit discouraged because “he didn’t release any details so I can’t say if I support or oppose his proposal.”
“If he ‘fixes’ the dark store loophole by raising taxes on others, like he is proposing on his middle class tax cut, I will have a difficult time supporting it,” Wanggaard said. “If he fixes the dark store loophole by treating all taxpayers fairly equally, I look forward to it. No matter whose idea ultimately becomes law, the important thing is to protect taxpayers and close the loophole.”
State Rep. Robert Wittke, R-Wind Point, said he looks forward to “seeing the details of what the governor is proposing.”
“I believe there is value in working to create policy in this area that is right for Wisconsin,” Wittke said.
Would not get too revved up about Tony doing anything as the Gov is big on rhetoric but has yet to accomplish anything. BTW---Speaking of "dark stores"--whatever happened to that gourmet grocery store the taxpayers of Racine (city) were gonna open? Wildroot or some such place.
