MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers has officially called a special election in the 64th Assembly District, for the seat previously held by former state Rep. Peter Barca, D-Kenosha.
Evers made the announcement on Thursday. The primary is scheduled to be held on April 2 and the special election is scheduled to be held on April 30. Candidates can now begin to circulate nomination papers and they must be filed no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5.
Barca stepped down from his position after Evers nominated him to be secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Revenue in January.
Barca has not been confirmed yet; however, it’s likely he will not face much resistance as he has a lot of support among both Republicans and Democrats.
So far two Democrats have announced their candidacies for the seat.
Bristol resident Gina Walkington, a community organizer, and Somers resident Thaddeus “Tip” McGuire, an assistant district attorney in Milwaukee County, will face off in the April 2 primary, pending submission and acceptance of their filing papers. If she won the primary and is elected in the April 30 election, Walkington would have to move to the district.
No Republicans or independents have yet announced interest in the position. In the November 2018 election, Barca beat Constitution Party candidate Thomas Harland with 78 percent of the vote.
Barca served in the Assembly from 2009 until he was nominated to the Evers administration in 2019 and the majority of that time he was minority leader. He also served in the Assembly from 1984 through 1992 and Barca served one term in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1993-95.
In Racine County, the 64th District includes: the far southeast corner of Mount Pleasant (including Lake Park and Lakeside); all of the Village of Elmwood Park; and a small portion of far southwest Racine (including the Mallard Shores subdivision). In Kenosha County, the district includes: the village and town of Somers east of Highway 31; and parts of the far north end and most of the west side of the City of Kenosha.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
just more radical liberals...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.