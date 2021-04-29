 Skip to main content
Gov. Evers announces over $21 million to help Wisconsinites pay overdue utility bills
$21 MILLION AVAILABLE

Gov. Evers announces over $21 million to help Wisconsinites pay overdue utility bills

{{featured_button_text}}

Residents of Racine County have an offer of help from Gov. Tony Evers to pay their overdue utility bills.

Evers, alongside the Wisconsin Department of Administration and the Public Service Commission, announced over $21 million to cover those bills for over 36,000 qualifying customers through the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program, according to a press release Thursday.

The funding comes from Wisconsin’s federal allocation for the year, for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

To assist eligible households affected by the pandemic, the overage on accounts as of April 9 were paid off based on information provided by utility customers on their previously submitted Program Year 2020-2021 WHEAP application. Eligible households did not need to apply to receive this assistance, the press release said.

“This year has been tough for folks and families, and we know there are so many who’ve struggled to make ends meet,” said Evers. “That’s why we’re working every day to ensure families, our state, and our economy can bounce back from this pandemic, and part of that is making sure households across the state can keep their lights on and their utilities running.”

For more information on the home energy assistance program, visit www.homeenergyplus.wi.gov.

