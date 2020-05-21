Gov. Evers announces economic relief program; Racine county coronavirus cases at 1,207

Waukesha County had 527 cases as of Thursday and Walworth County had 316 cases, according to state figures.

$100 million grant program

Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday a grant program funded by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Totaling $100 million, the funding will support providers most at-risk for financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money is expected to start being distributed in early June.

The providers targeted for financial assistance include emergency medical services, home and community-based services and long-term care providers such as skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities.

“We recognize the significant burden the COVID-19 response has placed on these providers,” Evers stated. “We also recognize the integral role they play in ensuring the health and safety of some of our most vulnerable Wisconsinites and we want to support their efforts during this pandemic.”