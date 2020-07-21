GOP still going door to door during pandemic in Racine County. Democrats are not. Which strategy will win?

This door-to-door campaigning has long been the backbone of election campaigning, especially for non-national elections where it’s easier for candidates themselves to shake hands directly with voters.

“Especially at races of this level, whether it is the Assembly or state Senate, a lot of people want to get to meet that … candidate,” Brown said.

But at least for the time being, Democrats in Racine County haven’t been out in person much.

Meg Andrietsch, chair of the Democratic Party of Racine County and secretary of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, says that local Democrats have gone door to door to drop off brochures and other pro-Democrat literature. But they haven’t been knocking on doors directly for fear of spreading coronavirus to whoever answers the door — the virus spreads most commonly through person-to-person contact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“If somebody knocks on your door right now, do you answer it? I don’t,” Andrietsch said. “Why would you risk that?”