GOP still going door to door during pandemic in Racine County. Democrats are not. Which strategy will win?

RACINE COUNTY — The Racine County Republican Party opened its new Main Street office to the public less than a week ago. The Democrats’ Downtown office has been closed since March.
Republican candidates have been going door to door to garner support. Democrats aren’t, to further contain the coronavirus.
In short, Republicans are door-knocking in Racine County despite COVID. Democrats are not door-knocking because of COVID.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the nation’s two biggest political parties have taken nearly opposite approaches to campaigning during a pandemic in Racine County.
Ken Brown, Racine County Republican Party board member and owner of Downtown optical boutique EYEOpenerZ, says that Republicans are proving themselves to be the party of “individual liberty” by allowing every voter, volunteer and candidate operate per their own comfort level.
That’s why Will Leverson — the Republican candidate aiming to represent Racine in the state Assembly — has been wearing a mask while walking the streets of what could be his district and talking to potential voters while they are out mowing lawns, sitting on the porch or just being outside.
Brown said that Republicans are knocking on approximately 4,000 doors countywide per week this month, primarily east of Interstate 94. That number is only expected to increase when a west-end office opens within the next three months.
This door-to-door campaigning has long been the backbone of election campaigning, especially for non-national elections where it’s easier for candidates themselves to shake hands directly with voters.
“Especially at races of this level, whether it is the Assembly or state Senate, a lot of people want to get to meet that … candidate,” Brown said.
But at least for the time being, Democrats in Racine County haven’t been out in person much.
Meg Andrietsch, chair of the Democratic Party of Racine County and secretary of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, says that local Democrats have gone door to door to drop off brochures and other pro-Democrat literature. But they haven’t been knocking on doors directly for fear of spreading coronavirus to whoever answers the door — the virus spreads most commonly through person-to-person contact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“If somebody knocks on your door right now, do you answer it? I don’t,” Andrietsch said. “Why would you risk that?”
“My first priority is public health,” Greta Neubauer, the incumbent Democrat being challenged by Leverson in the Nov. 3 election, said in a text to The Journal Times. She says she is following national and state recommendations by forsaking in-person campaigning almost entirely, focusing on connecting with voters online and over the phone. “I will never prioritize my own campaign over the safety of my constituents, and I hope any candidate who hopes to represent our community would do the same.”
She has been reaching supporters and other voters via social media, phone calls and texting. Leverson is doing those same things in addition to walking the streets, but his reach online is much weaker than the incumbent — as of 4 p.m. Monday, Neubauer’s official Facebook page has more than 2,000 likes and Leverson’s has fewer than 200 likes.
Neubauer has not done any door-to-door canvassing and said that the only in-person campaigning she has conducted have been out of necessity, like when she needed to collect signatures in order to get her name on the ballot again.
The Democratic Party of Racine County opened its office at 507 Sixth St. in 2018. But the lights have been off there since March. They likely will remain that way for the next few months. The party wants to avoid having people congregate as much as possible to combat the virus’s spread.
Fundraisers have gone online. A forum featuring Democratic hopefuls Josh Pade and Roger Polack, who hope to unseat U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil of the 1st Wisconsin Congressional District in November, was broadcast exclusively on Facebook Live on July 12.
It’s partially the opposite story with the Republicans. The Racine County GOP’s new office, at 337 Main St., held its grand opening on Saturday. It will be open to the public most days, when volunteers and staff are available to get the word out for local and national conservative candidates.
Masks can still be worn inside and hand sanitizer is available near the entrance of the office. Brown emphasizes that everyone is welcome in the office, not just longtime hardcore Republicans.
“The Republican Party has always been about individual liberty,” Brown said, joking that the GOP is the “party of pro-choice in that way.”
