MADISON — Talk of affordable housing has become a cacophony around the state. It’s often considered the biggest problem facing people living on low incomes, and for those at risk of homelessness, in Wisconsin.
Institutional momentum to address the issue really started building in late 2017, when then-Gov. Scott Walker approved the creation of the Interagency Council on Homelessness, a consortium of leaders from statewide homelessness agencies and government officials.
Elected officials — led by people from both sides of the aisle, particularly Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican Rep. Jim Steineke of Kaukauna — are now building off that foundation with efforts to increase funding for shelters, encourage the sharing information across institutions, better connect people in need with jobs, and to invest in housing.
"We have an affordable housing crisis,” said Rep. Lisa Subeck, D-Madison.
In a recent 40-page report, the Wisconsin Realtors Association outlined a shortage of low-cost housing that has many dimensions. The state, when compared to its neighbors, has the highest rate of extreme rental cost burden for lower-income families and the second-highest rate of extreme cost burden for low-income homeowners, it says.
Both times the Housing Authority of Racine County has accepted applications to receive housing vouchers in the past five years, it’s been flooded with need. In April 2018, 5,093 people applied for 1,500 spots on the waiting list.
As he travels the state in his new job, Mike Basford, the director of the Interagency Council on Homelessness, said he hears a common theme.
"I thought I'd be finding out about a lot of differences," he said. "I'm surprised by the number of similarities. Everybody has the same issue — housing, particularly for those making less than 30% of county median income."
The time to act
Much of what happens next rests on leadership and, in a divided government, bipartisanship.
Joseph Volk, executive director of the nonprofit Wisconsin Coalition Against Homelessness Volk, pointed out that homelessness is the rare issue that should attract bipartisan support.
"The people of Wisconsin are a decent and caring people and they will demand that our politicians not play partisan games with people and children living outside in the depth of a Wisconsin winter," Volk said. "They will demand that they come together on a bipartisan basis, to work together to end homelessness in Wisconsin."
"We see homelessness. We see the problem," Steineke said. "Everybody's got similar goals, just different approaches in accomplishing them.
"Addressing homelessness and housing insecurity has been and continues to be among my administration’s top priorities," Evers said. "We’ve demonstrated since day one our willingness to work with Republicans to end homelessness as we know it in Wisconsin. I think it's incredibly important for me as governor to set the tone that this is a critical issue which requires all hands on deck, and that it is an issue I intend to lead on."
What’s being done about it
In July, Gov. Evers, Basford, and the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority announced $500,000 would be available for "shovel-ready" projects to help fight homelessness. The state received 44 responses with requests totaling $3 million, and in August, the council awarded $500,000 to 13 projects across the state.
"We can't just throw a bunch of money around and hope it will solve the problem," Steineke continued. "We have to prove concepts and that they are having a lasting effect."
The Racine Revitalization Partnership is one of the 13 recipients and will be receiving $50,000. The nonprofit community development corporation will be using the money to rehab a duplex on Clark Street near Uptown and a single-family home on Packard Avenue less than half a mile to the west, and each property will be made available to tenants at-risk of homelessness.
Both homes had been included in the City of Racine’s Property Reactivation Program, through which the city is turning over tax-foreclosed properties to eligible home buyers, nonprofits and/or for-profit entities that have sufficient financing to bring the homes back to livable standards. The city is in the process of transferring the properties to the Racine Revitalization Partnership.
Ed Miller, RRP’s executive director, envisions opening those homes as permanent supportive housing to local people and families who had been chronically homeless.
“Instead of vacant homes in these neighborhoods, they will be active and used for their intended purpose,” Miller said. “There’s a dire need to find places for people (who are currently) living at HALO to live.”
However, Miller said that both buildings “needed a little more work” than initially expected. Rehab work is slated to start this month, and they might not be made available until 2020, if not later.
Once they’re made available, the duplex and house could provide housing to as many as a dozen people, if not more. They could make a small dent in the housing problem. Not solve it.
