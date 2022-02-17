Gooseberries grocery store property in Burlington reported sold for $2.4 million

BURLINGTON — The owner of Gooseberries Fresh Food Market is not talking about reports that the grocery store property has been sold.
The Racine County register of deeds reports that the grocery store at 690 W. State St. was sold Jan. 31 for $2.4 million.
County records of the transaction provide no clear indication whether the business has changed hands, too, or whether any other changes are occurring.
Gooseberries owner David Spiegelhoff could not be reached for comment.
The transaction, recorded in public real estate records Feb. 2, indicates that the property was sold by Schmaling Real Estate LP and was purchased by another company called Gooseberries Burlington LLC.
State corporation records show that Schmaling Real Estate listed an address at Gooseberries, but that the company was dissolved in March 2020. Representatives of the company could not be located or reached for comment.
Records also show that Spiegelhoff registered Gooseberries Burlington with the state in January of this year, a few weeks before the property sale took place.
Gooseberries opened in July 2006 at the site of a former Piggly Wiggly grocery store that had been operated by Bob Schmaling.
