BURLINGTON — Berkot’s Super Foods will be allowed to keep its liquor license, but not before getting an earful from city officials.

Members of the Burlington City Council questioned the grocery store operator Tuesday about liquor sales and renovations taking place inside the store at 690 W. State St.

The store was known as Gooseberries Fresh Food Market for many years before Illinois-based Berkot’s purchased it last year.

City officials had raised questions about whether Berkot’s was fully utilizing its Class B liquor license, which permits sale of beer, wine or liquor for either carryout or on-site consumption. Berkot’s is undergoing interior renovations that have temporarily slowed liquor sales for on-site consumption.

When the store owner requested renewal of its Class B license, city officials instead asked the owner to appear and answer questions before the City Council.

Alderman Jon Schultz, the council president, said the council agreed to renew Berkot’s license after the Tuesday night discussion with store representatives.

“We ultimately had a productive back-and-forth,” Schultz said. “We had a direct but friendly discussion, and ultimately we approved the renewal.”

Berkot’s owner Lucas Kotara and other company officials could not be reached for comment.

The renewal means Berkot’s will be able to continue sale of alcoholic beverages without any changes for another year.

The issue surrounding the grocery store comes as Burlington city officials have struggled with a shortage of Class B liquor licenses at a time when the city wants to license new taverns, restaurants or hotels.

Schultz said Berkot’s management in Illinois might have been unaware of Wisconsin state limitations on liquor licenses.

City officials explained to the company’s representatives the importance of businesses performing up to the city’s expectations after being granted such licenses, Schultz said.

“We strongly encouraged them to meaningfully use the license, as opposed to treating it as an afterthought,” he said. “I think they’ll be a good partner with the city moving forward.”

