BURLINGTON — One year after buying the popular Gooseberries grocery store, Berkot's Super Foods might be in danger of losing its liquor license.

Burlington city officials have raised questions about whether Berkot's is making adequate use of the liquor license that it inherited from Gooseberries.

The Burlington City Council is scheduled to discuss the matter Tuesday with Lucas Kotara, owner of the Illinois-based Berkot's chain.

Kotara and other company officials could not be reached for comment.

Council members have been scrutinizing the liquor license since last month when questions arose about renovations underway inside the grocery store and liquor sales taking place there.

The Class B license allows for the sale of beer, wine and liquor, either for carryout or on-site consumption.

At a July 18 council meeting, Alderman Tom Vos said the license was based on a business plan that Gooseberries had in place when the store at 690 W. State St. changed hands last summer.

Referring to Berkot's, Vos said, "If they are not following that exact same business plan, then they shouldn't be allowed to have this particular license."

Burlington has struggled with not having enough Class B liquor licenses available, and has been lobbying state officials to change Wisconsin law to give the city access to more.

Gooseberries Fresh Food Market, which opened in 2006, obtained such a liquor license in 2017 after expanding its fresh food section to include a larger dining room with hot food and alcoholic beverages.

The store owners last year sold the operation to Berkot's, citing changes in the grocery store industry.

Located south of Chicago in Mokena, Illinois, Berkot's operates 17 stores. All are located in Illinois except the Burlington outlet and another in the Kenosha County village of Twin Lakes.

The company announced its acquisition of Gooseberries in May 2022. The real estate sale was valued at $1.8 million, not including the cost of the business itself, which was not disclosed.

Questions about the store's liquor license surfaced during the city's annual process of renewing licenses for taverns, restaurants and other businesses throughout the community.

Kotara submitted a request in May to renew the Berkot's Class B license, effective July 1, at a cost of $500. In his application, the Berkot's owner wrote that alcoholic beverages would be displayed and stored throughout the 35,000-square-foot store.

"Usage will mirror the current use of the premises," he wrote.

The application was dated May 19 and was received in the city clerk's office May 30.

At the July 18 council meeting, City Clerk Diahnn Halbach told aldermen that Berkot's had not submitted an application in time to receive a license renewal effective July 1. The business was issued a provisional license good for up to 60 days.

City records show that Halbach also reported that Berkot's officials told her the store was undergoing renovations and was not selling alcoholic beverages for on-site consumption during the renovation work.

"They don't want to give up the license, because they plan to allow for on-site consumption once the renovations are completed," she said.

Alderman Jon Schultz and Shad Branen both questioned whether the store's Class B liquor license was being utilized as intended.

Records also show aldermen questioned whether Berkot's was performing construction work inside the State Street store without required city building permits.

City Attorney Elaine Ekes told aldermen she had contacted company officials who disagreed that building permits were needed.

Vos told his colleagues Berkot's had "removed everything" that was once part of the Gooseberries store and questioned the new store owner's intentions on liquor sales in relation to the renovations.

"It's one thing to say they intend to do something," he said. "But another to actually do it."

Council members postponed action on the license request July 18 and asked Kotara to appear to answer questions.

Aldermen are scheduled to discuss the issue with the grocery store owner at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday during a meeting of the City Council Committee of the Whole.

