Goodwill stores, donation centers now open, all customers must wear masks

MOUNT PLEASANT — Is all that clutter stacking up? Are you ready to get rid of it?
You are in luck.
Goodwill Industries announced that stores and donation centers throughout the state began reopening Friday. But there are changes in hours and all customers will be required to wear face masks while in the store.
Goodwill Store & Donation Centers will be providing services for its customers and donors seven days a week, at slightly modified hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to ensure stores are safe and comfortable for employees and customers, allowing for enough time to regularly sanitize and clean the stores.
Locally, the Goodwill store is located at 3131 S. Oakes Road, just off Durand Avenue and southwest of the nearby Menards. There is a separate outlet at 1630 Enterprise Drive, Sturtevant, which was not yet open as of Friday.
Goodwill Store & Donation Centers located in Illinois are still temporarily closed due to the state’s stay-at-home order requiring non-essential businesses to remain closed.
The announcement comes a few days after the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down the statewide Stay at Home order, although some municipalities have released their own stay-at-home orders, with varying restrictions for local businesses.
Goodwill has established additional safety precautions to protect all customers and employees in accordance with local municipality ordinances where each store is located.
- The number of shoppers allowed in the store may be limited based on each municipality’s ordinances.
- All customers and employees will be required to wear face masks at all times while in the store. Goodwill is not able to provide face masks for customers.
- Social distancing guidelines will apply. Markings are located on the ground throughout the store to remind customers of the recommended 6-feet distance and every other cash register and fitting room will be used to help enforce this distancing.
- Plexiglas sneeze guards have been placed at registers.
“We are taking additional safety precautions because the safety of our employees, their families, the people we serve, our customers, and community, are always our top priority,” said Jackie Hallberg, president and chief executive officer of Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin, Inc. “As we work to safely reopen our retail store and donation center locations, we look forward to continuing to do what we do best — serving our customers and providing training, employment and supportive services for our community.”
For the safety of donors and employees, a no-contact donation process will be provided for donors when they drive up to the drop-off location. Goodwill is requesting that donations are made only in bags and boxes, with no loose donation items. All donations will be stored for at least 72 hours before they are handled by employees and made available for sale to the public.
All Goodwill retail employees will be screened daily and have their temperature taken by a manager when they report to work. Goodwill is providing all employees with face masks and gloves to wear while at work. As mentioned, all employees will be required to wear face masks.
As state and local ordinances change, Goodwill will continue to update store policies.
