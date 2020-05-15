Goodwill stores, donation centers now open, all customers must wear masks

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — Is all that clutter stacking up? Are you ready to get rid of it?

You are in luck.

Goodwill Industries announced that stores and donation centers throughout the state began reopening Friday. But there are changes in hours and all customers will be required to wear face masks while in the store.

Goodwill Store & Donation Centers will be providing services for its customers and donors seven days a week, at slightly modified hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to ensure stores are safe and comfortable for employees and customers, allowing for enough time to regularly sanitize and clean the stores.

Locally, the Goodwill store is located at 3131 S. Oakes Road, just off Durand Avenue and southwest of the nearby Menards. There is a separate outlet at 1630 Enterprise Drive, Sturtevant, which was not yet open as of Friday.

Goodwill Store & Donation Centers located in Illinois are still temporarily closed due to the state’s stay-at-home order requiring non-essential businesses to remain closed.