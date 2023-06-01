Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

KENOSHA — Every year, the Kenosha Art Association’s Good Old Summertime Art Fair kicks off the Kenosha art fair season. And every year, the fair takes place in what is technically late spring (with the first day of summer coming on June 21).

This year’s fair is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 4, in Civic Center Park, on Sheridan Road between 56th and 57th streets in Downtown Kenosha.

The fair features about 70 artists and crafters in media including paintings, jewelry, mosaics, collages, ceramics, yard decorations, stained glass and photography. There will also be food vendors.

The art fair attracts about 4,000 people each year.

This fair is the Kenosha Art Association’s 47th annual juried art fair.

“We’re so happy to be back, so excited to be back,” said Pat Koesser, a longtime member of the art association who organizes the fair.

Coming so early in June, the weather has proved to be a wild-card factor in the fair.

“We’ve had all kinds of weather,” Koesser said. “It can be 95 degrees at 7 a.m. or cold. Our lowest was 45 degrees, and everyone had jackets on. I went home and got some sweatshirts that year for the artists who didn’t come prepared.”

This year, the “rain or shine” event should find plenty of “shine.” The forecast for Sunday calls for high temperatures in the upper 70s, with sunny skies.

The KAA’s mission, Koesser said, is to promote art, art education and art appreciation. The fair serves as the organization’s primary fundraiser.