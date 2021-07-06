 Skip to main content
Good deeds lead to good deeds in Racine: How the Hospitality Center got pallets of water, snacks during heat wave
FILLING A NEED

Pallets of water

Racine County Jail Chaplaincy program staffers handle pallets of water to be donated to the Hospitality Center of Racine.

 Submitted photo

RACINE — Pastor Anthony Balistreri says he often goes for walks to get in shape. In the late spring of this year, he walked by the Hospitality Center of Racine — across the street from the Racine County Jail, where he is the chaplain — and saw a problem that needed solving. With warmer weather, more people were coming in for water, and the center was running out.

The Rev. Seth Raymond

Raymond

Balistreri asked Hospitality Center Executive Director Seth Raymond what the organization needed. 

“Especially with summer coming, we were in need of a lot of bottled water,” Raymond said.

The Hospitality Center has been giving out to-go breakfast and lunch meals throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Bottled water and packaged snacks are essential for filling the bags, and there are certain seasonal times when the center generally needs more donations, Raymond said.

“Every summer we see an increase,” he said. “More families are taking care of kids at home, and we have more folks asking for more meals. We needed to restock our supply for the beginning of the summer.”

Making the connection was simple for Balistreri. He had founded Giving to the Nations, a Racine-based nonprofit "devoted to advancing the lives of others" with a focus on donating hygienic goods as well as food and other needs.

Fruit cups and granola bars

A staffer of the Racine County Jail Chaplaincy program handles a box of fruit cups and granola bars to be donated to the Hospitality Center of Racine.

In May, Balistreri delivered two pallets of bottled water and more than 2,000 snacks — fruit cups and granola bars — to the Hospitality Center.

Arise Christian Bookstore owners Pastor Kathy and Anthony Balistreri

Pastors Kathy and Anthony Balistreri pose last December inside their Arise Christian Bookstore at Badger Plaza, 4003 Durand Ave.

Balistreri used what the jail chaplaincy’s budget allowed, and he and his wife, Pastor Kathy Balistreri, made up the rest to pay for the donations. Raymond did not give Balistreri any parameters to work with; Balistreri just procured as much water as he could.

“Whatever (the Hospitality Center) needed, we were there to supply. We supplied it all, and it just worked out really well,” Balistreri said. “I have a staff that helps. I am just nothing compared to all the people I work with.

"There’s a lot of really good people in Racine. It was just like a day, just what we do.”

Raymond said: “We were surprised with the amount that he came through with, because it was very tremendous."

Giving leads to giving

The collaboration between the jail chaplaincy and Giving to the Nations wouldn’t have been possible without a little bit of earlier giving.

In April, the catalytic converter for a truck belonging to Giving to the Nations Inc. was stolen. Herb Katt of Katt Construction Corp. stepped up and paid for new converters.

Pastor Lynn Nys

Nys

“Within two days, (the truck) was back on the road,” said Pastor Lynn Nys, co-director of Giving to the Nations with Balistreri.

See the need, meet the need

“It is 100% the best emotional feeling that you can ever have,” Balistreri said, describing the feeling of helping others. “My parents and my grandparents always taught me to give back to the community. I really don’t know another way.”

The Balistreris are pastors at Stand on His Word International Apostolic Ministry. They also own Arise Christian Bookstore and want to build a community center in Racine.

“We’ve been doing the best we possibly can to help the world live the best possible world,” Balistreri said.

Nys said it is common for Balistreri to mention community needs to Giving to the Nations staffers, leading to giving.

“He’ll say, ‘Hey, I’ve heard of this organization. How can we help them and what resources can we help them with? What contacts do we have?’ That, for us, is kind of a norm,” Nys said. “Our goal is to meet the need when we see the need, and as quickly as we can.”

Giving to the Nations mainly focuses on cleaning and hygiene products, but there are “so many things that come through our doors,” Nys said. “It’s just really, really a blessing to us to be able to help. It’s a privilege that we could be able to do it, come alongside and support and supplement other nonprofits. That’s what we’re there for.”

The Racine County Jail Chaplaincy program

The Jail Chaplaincy program was started in 1982 and has grown to 65 volunteers who serve about 200 inmates per week. The chaplaincy administers mainly religious needs, but also almost 30 other programs, including motherhood/fatherhood initiatives, anger management, and Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse programs.

