Try 1 month for 99¢
Golden Rondelle

The Golden Rondelle is the starting point for architectural tours of the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed SC Johnson Administration Building. 

 Journal Times file photo

RACINE — The next series of community interest programs at the Golden Rondelle Theatre, 1525 Howe St., has been announced.

"Past, Present, Future: Preserving Racine’s Historic Buildings" is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5. Join a panel of state and local historical preservationists who will share a wealth of information about the state and National Register of Historic Places. Resources include financial incentives and technical information. This program is in association with the Wisconsin Historical Society and Preservation Racine Inc.

"Pro-Kids Family Night Show" is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29. This family-friendly program, featuring Tim Hannig, includes illusions, comedy, audience participation, music and more. 

Advanced registration is strongly encouraged. To register for a program, email rondelle@scj.com or call 262-260-2154 and leave a message.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Community Coordinator

Loreen Mohr is the community coordinator for The Journal Times.

Load comments