Golden Chicken to reopen after death of co-owner

RACINE — Golden Chicken, 3523 16th St, will reopen at 4 p.m. July 5. The restaurant had been closed indefinitely after the death of co-owner Terrance Blair, in a shooting in the early morning of May 15.

Yolonda "Yogi" Blair, Blair’s widow and co-owner of Golden Chicken, in a post on the Golden Chicken’s Facebook page, wrote Tuesday: “Hey Chicks and Chickmen: As you all know, my whole life has been completely shattered with the murder of My Husband! I am so sad and heartbroken

"I originally planned to sell Golden Chicken Carry Outs and Delivery because I can’t and don’t want to run it without Da Husband! But he absolutely loved owning and running that restaurant!

"With that being said, I found a partner that will help me keep it running because that is what Da Husband would have wanted!”

