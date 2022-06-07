 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Golden Chicken to reopen after death of co-owner

Yolanda and Terrance

Yolonda "Yogi" Blair and Terrance Blair pose inside the remodeled Golden Chicken restaurant on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Blair was killed May 15.

 Diana Panuncial
Terrance Blair

Blair

RACINE — Golden Chicken, 3523 16th St, will reopen at 4 p.m. July 5. The restaurant had been closed indefinitely after the death of co-owner Terrance Blair, in a shooting in the early morning of May 15.

Yolonda "Yogi" Blair, Blair’s widow and co-owner of Golden Chicken, in a post on the Golden Chicken’s Facebook page, wrote Tuesday“Hey Chicks and Chickmen: As you all know, my whole life has been completely shattered with the murder of My Husband! I am so sad and heartbroken

"I originally planned to sell Golden Chicken Carry Outs and Delivery because I can’t and don’t want to run it without Da Husband! But he absolutely loved owning and running that restaurant!

"With that being said, I found a partner that will help me keep it running because that is what Da Husband would have wanted!”

 

Reporter

Raised just outside of Mchenry, Illinois, Alex is a business reporter and a photographer for The Journal Times. He considers himself a Clark Kent and Jimmy Olsen all-in-one. Alex is a graduate of SIUC in Carbondale, Illinois. Twitter:@arodatjt

