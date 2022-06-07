Golden Chicken to reopen after death of co-owner

RACINE — Golden Chicken,3523 16th St, will reopen at 4 p.m. July 5. The restaurant had been closed indefinitely after the death of co-owner Terrance Blair, in a shooting in the early morning of May 15.
Yolonda "Yogi" Blair, Blair’s widow and co-owner of Golden Chicken, in a post on the Golden Chicken’s Facebook page, wrote Tuesday: “Hey Chicks and Chickmen: As you all know, my whole life has been completely shattered with the murder of My Husband! I am so sad and heartbroken
Members of a group who gathered at the hospital afterward told journalists that the shooting occurred during the burial of Da’Shontay “Day Day” King, who died May 20 after he fled a Racine Police officer and was shot.
A prayer during a funeral burial was being led. Seconds later, multiple people were shot and dozens more were on the ground, surrounding the coffin of Da'Shontay "Day Day" King and fearing for their lives.
