'Gold star' families can seek employment under federal program

JANESVILLE — Members of gold star families are being sought for a job to help veterans find employment under a federal program being promoted by U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis.

Steil, R-Janesville, who represents Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District, is seeking applicants for a "Gold Star Family Fellow" through the House of Representatives Gold Star Family Fellowship Program, cao.house.gov/gold-star.

Gold star families are those who have lost loved ones in the line of duty in the U.S. military.

The fellowship program, established in 2019, provides employment opportunities for families.

"The fellow will help local veterans and their families with federal casework assistance and act as a facilitator between federal, state and local agencies," according to a news release.

Through the program, Steil said during a Wednesday press conference, "we can be the scissors that cut through the red tape."