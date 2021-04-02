'Gold star' families can seek employment under federal program

JANESVILLE — Members of gold star families are being sought for a job to help veterans find employment under a federal program being promoted by U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis.
Steil, R-Janesville, who represents Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District, is seeking applicants for a "Gold Star Family Fellow" through the House of Representatives Gold Star Family Fellowship Program, cao.house.gov/gold-star.
Gold star families are those who have lost loved ones in the line of duty in the U.S. military.
The fellowship program, established in 2019, provides employment opportunities for families.
"The fellow will help local veterans and their families with federal casework assistance and act as a facilitator between federal, state and local agencies," according to a news release.
Through the program, Steil said during a Wednesday press conference, "we can be the scissors that cut through the red tape."
Applicants must be the parent, spouse, sibling, child or stepchild of a military member who either died on active duty or who received an honorable discharge and then died due to a related disability within four years.
Applicants should go to usajobs.gov and search “Gold Star Family Fellowship Program” for more information and how to apply.
Photo Gallery: Racine's Fourth Fest Parade 2015
People lined Main Street to enjoy the Racine Fourth Fest Parade Saturday morning, July 4, 2015. The theme of Racine’s 79th Fourth of July Parade was “Welcome Home!” The parade featured 128 entries, including the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Badger Band, the Wiener Mobile and the popular Iwo Jima Float, along with horses, clowns, jugglers, antique cars, military heroes, award-winning marching bands (and drum and bugle corps), floats, dance troupes, sports heroes, school groups, politicians, and other dignitaries. The parade began at Goold and Main streets and proceeded south on Main Street to 14th Street.