Gold Medal Lofts celebrates grand opening

RACINE — Gold Medal Lofts, 1701 Packard Ave, had its grand opening Tuesday afternoon after an $18 million investment and rehabilitation on the former Gold Medal Camp Furniture Manufacturing Co. in the Uptown neighborhood.

The project was a joint venture between the development team of J. Jeffers & Co. and Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan as well as the City of Racine and Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority.

“I’m very pleased to formally announce that after investing $18.3 million into this project, we have successfully converted what was an old, quiet building into what is now a beautiful and safe residential community,” J. Jeffers president and CEO Joshua Jeffers said.

The project took just over a year, with crews breaking ground June 6, 2019. The building now features 77 workforce units that includes one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. The mix is three studio units, 35 one-bedroom apartments, 16 two-bedroom units and 23 three-bedroom apartments.

The Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority awarded the Gold Medal Lofts project about $955,000 in federal 9% tax credits, which Jeffers said is about $8.7 million in tax credit equity, to produce more affordable apartments. This resulted in 65 of the 77 units being set aside with affordable rents.