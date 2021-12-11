Going for it all: Racine woman competing for Miss America starting this weekend

RACINE — As a Racine native gets closer and closer to competing on stage on the East Coast for Miss America, she described her feelings as “surreal” and “humbling.”

Jennifer Schmidt, who has lived in the Racine area her whole life, said not only does it feel special to compete as the only Wisconsin representative in Miss America, but it feels even more special that it’s during the 100th anniversary of the event.

“I feel especially blessed,” Schmidt said. “It’s a very historic competition and it’s cool to say I’m the only Miss Wisconsin who gets to do that. I’m excited to represent the state and I know that our people have the most welcoming people in the country. It’s such an honor to represent them on a national level. The support I’ve gotten from my hometown has been unlike anything I could’ve ever imagined.”

She is joining 50 other state representatives at the event at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, which begins with the preliminary competition Dec. 12-13 and wraps up with the final competition Dec. 16.

Schmidt will compete with a private interview, an on-stage interview and social impact initiative pitch, a talent, which for Schmidt will be a jazz dance to “Hit Me with a Hot Note,” and the red carpet event.

Red carpet ready

Schmidt said preparing for Miss America has been “really busy,” but also “the most rewarding experience.”

Her preparations have included trying to become the best version of herself, preparing for the private interview, being comfortable and present on stage and honing in on her talent.

“It’s really cool to compete for one last time on the Miss America stage and feel that sense of accomplishment, comparing who I started as versus who I’ve become along the way,” Schmidt said.

In high school, Schmidt said she was extremely shy; she could barely raise her hand in class. She attended The Prairie School in Wind Point, graduating in 2014. Now at age 25, speaking in front of thousands of people comes very natural to her, she said.

Her social impact initiative, “Diabetes: YOU Have the Control,” was inspired by her grandmother, who has struggled with the many complications and financial burdens associated with Type 2 diabetes. The initiative focuses on resources, awareness and prevention of the disease.

The social impact initiative is not required to remain the same from competition to competition, but Schmidt has focused on the same topic throughout because it’s something that’s really personal to her, she said.

“I wanted to keep it the same because it is important, and I can have the greatest impact for change over the years,” she said. “It gave me an opportunity to do something about it. I can be an advocate for awareness and prevention while volunteering to provide resources and programs to people to feel empowered to take control of their health.”

Finishing off competing

Schmidt is a first-generation college graduate, and is grateful to Miss America programs for helping launch her college career. When she was a senior in high school, her parents lost their small business and struggled to find jobs.

Schmidt was crowned Miss Racine, Miss Badgerland, Miss Rock River Valley and Miss Wisconsin throughout the last three years. In all of Schmidt’s years of competing, she’s earned a total of around $14,000 to put toward semesters of school and student loans.

Without the prize winnings, she said she might have had to take a gap year after high school, and it would’ve been harder to get back into going to school after that.

She said she's ready to compete for Miss America and that it almost feels as if she’s been preparing for the job as Miss America her whole life.

“The process of becoming the best version of myself is probably the best preparation,” she said, noting she’s traveled the state and met all kinds of people who helped her along the way. “There’s this huge misconception that because we wear these sparkly crowns and sashes, that it’s about us, but it’s really about serving others.”

Schmidt said she is excited to be staying at the Mohegan Sun resort because it’s “beautiful.”

“It gives you Hallmark Christmas movie vibes,” she said, but added with a laugh that since she’s from Wisconsin, where it is typically cold this time of year, she would’ve liked to go somewhere warm.

