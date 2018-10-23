CALEDONIA — An online fundraising account has been set up for William "Bill" and Michelle Martin who were involved a tragic accident while driving to visit their son in Madison this past weekend.
The account can be found by going to gofundme.com and searching for Racine and the Martin Family Fund. As of Tuesday afternoon $6,700 had been raised.
The accident occurred at about 10:37 a.m. on Saturday in the 9800 block of Four Mile Road when high winds knocked over a tree, which fell on their vehicle.
The GoFundMe post, which their niece Nicole Martin said the family created, stated:
Michelle was a loving wife of 22 years, mother of two and the Mimi of two dearly loved grandbabies.
Michelle was known for her vivacious personality that could light up a room, her generosity, and laugh that could fill a room. Her presence is something that cannot be replaced and will live in our memories forever.
William is a gentle giant. Although he towered over most with his height, his warm voice and welcoming arms were what he was really remembered for. He loved golfing, trying new restaurants with his wife, and spending time with his grandbabies. He is a dedicated husband, dad, PaPa, and high school teacher. He is beloved by his family and students.
William sustained critical life-threatening injuries from the accident but praise God survived. The impact of these injuries will impact the rest of his life, and require life-long care.
This fund was started to help cover his long-term care needs and treatments.
The post ends by saying, “Never forget to tell those close to you how much you love them.”
As of Tuesday evening, Nicole Martin said no funeral arrangements had been finalized. The family is working with Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, 803 Main St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.