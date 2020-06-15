Gofundme account established for son of man killed in Friday motorcycle crash

CALEDONIA — A GoFundMe account has been set up for the 12-year-old son of the man who died in a motorcycle crash on Friday.
The victim of the single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Raymond was identified on Monday as Nicholas “Nick” Barriere, 31, of Caledonia, according to Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne.
Barriere leaves behind a 12-year-old son, Ethan Okus.
“He lived for him,” said David Barriere, 29, Nick’s younger brother. “He did everything for him.”
They enjoyed spending time together and enjoyed working on cars and motorcycles, David said.
Barriere was killed Friday morning after crashing his motorcycle at about 2 a.m. Upon arrival to the scene, Racine County Sheriff Office deputies discovered Barriere 50 feet off of the roadway in the 10100 block of Highway K in Raymond, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office.
Barriere died after being transported to a regional hospital via Flight for Life.
In the GoFundMe post, his family wrote, “Nick had the biggest heart and was loved by so many. No amount of money will take away the pain we feel for the loss of this father, son, brother and friend.
“As we all try and grapple with this tragedy, we want to make sure his son will be taken care of and have the best memory of his father that he loved so much. Any amount will take a little burden off of our shoulders as we try and regain our new normal without him.”
Church and Chapel Funeral Home in Brookfield is handling arrangements for Barriere.
To make donations for Barriere’s son, go online to gofundme.com and type in Nick Barriere.
