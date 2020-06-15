Gofundme account established for son of man killed in Friday motorcycle crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CALEDONIA — A GoFundMe account has been set up for the 12-year-old son of the man who died in a motorcycle crash on Friday.

The victim of the single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Raymond was identified on Monday as Nicholas “Nick” Barriere, 31, of Caledonia, according to Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne.

Barriere leaves behind a 12-year-old son, Ethan Okus.

“He lived for him,” said David Barriere, 29, Nick’s younger brother. “He did everything for him.”

They enjoyed spending time together and enjoyed working on cars and motorcycles, David said.

Barriere was killed Friday morning after crashing his motorcycle at about 2 a.m. Upon arrival to the scene, Racine County Sheriff Office deputies discovered Barriere 50 feet off of the roadway in the 10100 block of Highway K in Raymond, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Barriere died after being transported to a regional hospital via Flight for Life.