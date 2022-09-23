 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Go on a treasure hunt at this unique new store in Mount Pleasant

Mohammad Khrewish

Mohammad Khrewish, owner of Treasure Hunt Deals.

 ALEX RODRIGUEZ,

MOUNT PLEASANT — One of the best things about shopping is finding a good deal. Finding something for the fraction of its suggested price is a reward in itself. But what if everything you find in a store was a deal?

Treasure Hunt Deals is here to provide those deal-hunters with a literal treasure trove of bargains.

Excited customers

A line of people outside of Treasure Hunt Deals, 5543 Durand Ave., Mount Pleasant. 

Mohammad "Mo" Khrewish joined the family business by opening Treasure Hunt Deals. His family owns several locations across the country, a few in California and Illinois, that operate about the same way.

Treasure Hunt Deals, 5543 Durand Ave., is a unique kind of store. From how the merchandise is stocked to how the price changes daily. Instead of having a dedicated stock of items, every Thursday boxes of bulk liquidation boxes are stocked on the 100 tables of the store, and they begin being sold for $8 on Friday, everything left over is sold for $6 on Saturday and the prices continue to keep going down until everything is $1 on Wednesday, and the cycle repeats.

It's a similar format to another area store, Deals for Days, which opened in Elmwood Plaza at 3701 Durand Ave. in May 2021.

Many of the items put on the sale tables at Treasure Hunt Deals are being sold for fractions of the price, which according to Khrewish attracts the average buyers as well as resellers to his store.

"Our customers come here everyday because they know, they already know they are getting their stuff brand new, not broken with no damage," Khrewish said. "This is where they can save money, and make money same as well."  

Raffle time

Mohammad Khrewish holds a raffle outside of his store, Treasure Hunt Deals, 5543 Durand ave, Mount Pleasant, on Sept. 17. 

People line up in front of the building before it opens, curious about the treasures they will find once the doors open. On weekends, Khrewish and his staff welcome patrons of the store with a raffle. Khrewish said that among the items won at the raffles have been iPhones, Nintendo Switch video game consoles and Samsung TVs.

Reporter

Raised just outside of Mchenry, Illinois, Alex is the business reporter and staff photographer for The Journal Times. He considers himself a Clark Kent and Jimmy Olsen all-in-one. Alex is a graduate of SIUC in Carbondale, Illinois. Twitter:@arodatjt

