Go on a treasure hunt at this unique new store in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — One of the best things about shopping is finding a good deal. Finding something for the fraction of its suggested price is a reward in itself. But what if everything you find in a store was a deal?

Treasure Hunt Deals is here to provide those deal-hunters with a literal treasure trove of bargains.

Mohammad "Mo" Khrewish joined the family business by opening Treasure Hunt Deals. His family owns several locations across the country, a few in California and Illinois, that operate about the same way.

Treasure Hunt Deals, 5543 Durand Ave., is a unique kind of store. From how the merchandise is stocked to how the price changes daily. Instead of having a dedicated stock of items, every Thursday boxes of bulk liquidation boxes are stocked on the 100 tables of the store, and they begin being sold for $8 on Friday, everything left over is sold for $6 on Saturday and the prices continue to keep going down until everything is $1 on Wednesday, and the cycle repeats.

If you go WHAT: Treasure Hunt Deals WHERE: 5543 Durand Ave., the former home of Michaels, which moved in 2011 to 2630 S. Green Bay Road HOURS: Sunday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Monday-Wednesday, Friday-Saturday: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Thursday: Closed

It's a similar format to another area store, Deals for Days, which opened in Elmwood Plaza at 3701 Durand Ave. in May 2021.

Many of the items put on the sale tables at Treasure Hunt Deals are being sold for fractions of the price, which according to Khrewish attracts the average buyers as well as resellers to his store.

"Our customers come here everyday because they know, they already know they are getting their stuff brand new, not broken with no damage," Khrewish said. "This is where they can save money, and make money same as well."

People line up in front of the building before it opens, curious about the treasures they will find once the doors open. On weekends, Khrewish and his staff welcome patrons of the store with a raffle. Khrewish said that among the items won at the raffles have been iPhones, Nintendo Switch video game consoles and Samsung TVs.