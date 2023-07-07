UNION GROVE — A benefit fund is collecting donations to help the family of a Racine County sheriff's deputy who died unexpectedly while off-duty.

Deputy Joshua LaForge, 41, of Union Grove, died during the Fourth of July holiday weekend while on a morning walk/run from a heart attach, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office.

LaForge served as a police officer for 18 years, first with the Racine Police Department and most recently as a deputy with the Racine County Sheriff's Office.

He is survived by a wife and three children ages 12 and under.

Sheriff's Deputy Mathias Zinnen, a friend of colleague, has launched a Go Fund Me page to raise money to help LaForge's family. The page has an initial goal of raising $5,000.

Zinnen wrote on the page that he knew LaForge for many years and was happy to see his friend become father to twin boys and a daughter. The two deputies also shared many days of golfing, fishing and visiting a lake with their families.

"I am proud to call Josh a friend and not just a co-worker," Zinnen wrote. "Nothing will ever replace the memories I have."

All funds raised will go directly to LaForge's wife and children.

For those who prefer, donations can be directed to the Deputy Joshua LaForge Memorial Fund at Community State Bank, either at any branch or mailed to Community State Bank, 1500 Main St., Union Grove WI 53182.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory in Mount Pleasant is working with the family on service arrangements.

There will be two visitation periods: July 12 from 4-8 p.m. at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, 4600 County Line Road, and July 13 from 9-10:30 a.m. at Union Grove High School Performing Arts Center, 3433 S. Colony Ave.

A service and law enforcement honors will take place at 11:00 a.m. July 13 at Union Grove High School. There will be a short procession with a luncheon to follow.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office said it will share a livestream link to the service approximately one hour before the service is set to start. That link will be available on the Racine County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

In photos: Funeral procession for John Hetland passes through Racine | June 26, 2019 Hetland Procession One more pass by the station A show of support Hetland Procession Hetland Procession Hetland Procession Hetland procession Patriotism and honor Hetland Procession Paying their respects Hetland Procession Hetland Procession