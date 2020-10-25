Go big or gourd home: Caledonia family displays 10-tier pumpkin tower

CALEDONIA — Halloween is a big deal for Sara Dewitt and her husband.
Born three days apart, they are celebrating their 40th birthdays this year around Halloween: Sara on the 29th and her husband on the 26th.
Dewitt’s husband, who did not want to be named for this report, always had a huge birthday party growing up.
Then one day about nine years ago, while he was on paternity leave with his second son, he saw a carved pumpkin tower picture online and thought he could make something even better. Dewitt describes her husband as “very creative.”
So, he built a collapsible wooden pumpkin tower stand, one that this year has 10 tiers and can easily be stored out of season. Surprisingly, this year’s tower is a smaller version of what it usually is.
That first year and every year since, the Dewitts have been inviting family, friends, coworkers and neighbors to carve more than 100 pumpkins to fill the tower.
It’s something they talk about and plan for all year long, and is on display outside their home in the 5100 block of Wagon Trail, Caledonia.
A large project
The Dewitts usually buy the pumpkins from Barthel Fruit Farm in Mequon in Ozaukee County, snagging the $125-per-truck deal typically offered for truckloads of pumpkins.
But the farm was sold out this year when the Dewitts wanted to go, so they stayed in the county, going to Swan’s Pumpkin Farm instead, 5930 County Highway H.
Last year, they bought 220 pumpkins and it took about 150 people to carve them. That was the biggest year yet, Dewitt said.
But in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, they scaled things down.
“We didn’t want tons and tons of people coming over,” she said.
The Dewitts purchased about 110 to 120 pumpkins this year, which allowed their 40 to 50 guests to carve two pumpkins each at their “Pumpkin Palooza” party Oct. 17. People mostly sat outside and social distanced when possible.
Despite COVID-19, the Dewitts were glad they could still host a modified version of their “palooza” and do it safely while still having a sense of normalcy. Both kids and adults can appreciate the party, Dewitt said.
“People always enjoy coming and it’s a really big thing,” she said. “We love our neighborhood. We’re really fortunate to have fantastic neighbors.”
While the Pumpkin Palooza is mostly focused on the pumpkins and not so much their birthdays, neighbors surprised the couple with a cake for their 40th birthday milestone this year. The neighborhood is very close knit, Dewitt said. The couple has three sons who are about the same age as other boys in the area.
The Dewitts provided all the supplies for guests, including carving knives and stencils. Each pumpkin is ready to go when guests arrive — hollowed out and with the top cut separate from the rest.
The preparation process can take about 3 hours.
The Dewitts start gutting the gourds at about 9 a.m. the day of the party, with help from neighbors and family, and guests arrive at noon.
Guests carve whatever they choose. Dewitt’s husband carves the largest pumpkin for the very top of the tower, along with 14 for the bottom that spell out “Happy Halloween.”
The party includes plenty of food; the couple serves open spit chickens and attending guests bring dishes to share. Guests take home pumpkin seeds for baking.
After carving, guests load up the stand and their creations are drilled into it. Next, Christmas-style string lights are inserted inside. And then the tower, complete with a plastic skeleton scene, is finally lit around dusk — Dewitt’s favorite part.
“The displays are always fantastic. Even as a kid, punching out two eyes and a mouth, it still looks great,” Dewitt said. “I love seeing the kids get all excited.”
It’s especially cool seeing kids who are now 10 years old that have been coming since they were babies, she said. But after the long day is finally finished, Dewitt is ready to rest.
“By the time I’m done with pumpkins, I’m done with pumpkins. I don’t want to look at another pumpkin until next year,” Dewitt said, laughing.
A long history
The Dewitts used to live in St. Francis in Milwaukee County, where the pumpkin tower used to be an even bigger deal. The city would close off the street and put large tents up near Dewitt’s husband’s parents’ home for the Pumpkin Palooza every year. The party would even include a mini haunted house, which Dewitt said was a lot of work to set up.
Then the Dewitts moved to Caledonia about 3 1/2 years ago, and this year they decided they should probably start doing the palooza at their own home.
“We will probably do it here from now on,” Dewitt said. “It was a lot less stress for his parents. It’s easier for us to manage here.”
They have enjoyed having the tower on display at their home this year, and they want people to see it. “We want people to be able to get out and see something they don’t get to see every day,” Dewitt said.
The pumpkins will be lit through Halloween and taken down Nov. 1. Dewitt is hoping the pumpkins will last through harsh weather.
“They might get a little mushy, but we’ll still try to keep it up that long,” she said.
