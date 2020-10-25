Go big or gourd home: Caledonia family displays 10-tier pumpkin tower

But the farm was sold out this year when the Dewitts wanted to go, so they stayed in the county, going to Swan’s Pumpkin Farm instead, 5930 County Highway H.

Last year, they bought 220 pumpkins and it took about 150 people to carve them. That was the biggest year yet, Dewitt said.

But in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, they scaled things down.

“We didn’t want tons and tons of people coming over,” she said.

The Dewitts purchased about 110 to 120 pumpkins this year, which allowed their 40 to 50 guests to carve two pumpkins each at their “Pumpkin Palooza” party Oct. 17. People mostly sat outside and social distanced when possible.

Despite COVID-19, the Dewitts were glad they could still host a modified version of their “palooza” and do it safely while still having a sense of normalcy. Both kids and adults can appreciate the party, Dewitt said.

“People always enjoy coming and it’s a really big thing,” she said. “We love our neighborhood. We’re really fortunate to have fantastic neighbors.”