GLIAC pulls plug on fall sports

Student-athletes in the GLIAC will have opportunities to practice and participate in athletic training programs in adherence to NCAA, institutional, local and state guidelines. The Parkside athletic department continues to work with the school’s administration and local health officials to finalize plans and protocols for conducting workouts and practices.

“We are saddened that we will not have competition for the remainder of 2020,” Parkside Athletic Director Andrew Gavin said. “This decision was not made by UW-Parkside and our GLIAC colleagues lightly, but as we have continued to monitor COVID-19 and the decisions made nationally in college athletics, and specifically in NCAA Division II, it was clearly the prudent path forward.

“We remain committed to the health, safety and success of our student-athletes. With that as a driver, we are focused on supporting our coaches and student-athletes in all areas this fall, most notably academically and opportunities for practices and workouts. We look forward to working with our peers in the GLIAC to create meaningful competition for our fall sports in the spring semester of 2021.”

The GLIAC will continue to gather information and monitor developments to best determine a competitive structure during the second semester. The winter and spring sports competition calendar will be announced at a later date.