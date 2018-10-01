MOUNT PLEASANT — Mark Gleason has held a lot of titles in Mount Pleasant.
He was the final Mount Pleasant town chairman and its first village president, a role he took on in 2003 and again in 2013. He is also a retired police officer, former town supervisor, former Racine County Board supervisor and Case High School graduate.
Gleason is also an award winner, having been recognized by three entities for his “diligent efforts” in the completion of the Mount Pleasant Police Department’s state-of-the-art weapons training facility.
State Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, Village Board President Dave DeGroot, and Mount Pleasant Police Chief Tim Zarzecki each presented Gleason with plaques at a Village Board meeting on Sept. 24.
Funding a facility
The six-lane indoor gun range, used for firearm practice by numerous local police departments, was completed in November 2015, when Gleason was still president. The village and police department had hoped to collect donations to cover many of the costs of the $554,800 facility, but ran into roadblocks when it came to fundraising.
“What we found was, people are willing and businesses are willing to contribute toward community-oriented policing efforts or a K-9 dog, but it was very difficult to secure donations for a firing range. It just wasn’t happening,” said Zarzecki, who last week announced his plans to retire.
Gleason believed there was a need for Mount Pleasant to have its own gun range, especially since officers were wasting time by traveling to public facilities during work hours. Through the use of impact fees and a zero-interest loan from within the village, the gun range was paid for and completed on location at Mount Pleasant’s police station/village hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
“We definitely have saved the village overtime dollars,” Zarzecki said.
“I was very pleased when this was brought forward to recognize (Gleason) for his efforts in establishing a law enforcement area where we could train officers with consistency,” added Wanggaard, a former Racine Police Department investigator.
“It’s really quite an honor to receive awards like that, particularly when they’re for the public good,” Gleason said during a short acceptance speech. “Public protection is a core, a fundamental part of our government that is absolutely needed. And recognizing the need for that, it was a lot easier for me to find the funding for that.”
