Glass manufacturing workers in Burlington threaten strike if wages don't keep up with profits, inflation

BURLINGTON — Unionized workers employed by Ardagh Group, the biggest glass packaging manufacturer in the U.S., are threatening to strike across the U.S. and Canada.

Ardagh Group, which has a glass manufacturing plant at 815 McHenry St., Burlington, posted more than $4 billion in revenue in 2021, an 18% increase over the year prior. Simultaneously, its workers have found themselves paying nearly 8% more for everyday goods due to inflation. Union contracts at plants across the country expire this year. The unions are rallying under the slogan: “Essential workers deserve a fair contract.”

Leaders of United Steelworkers Local 226M, employed at an Ardagh glass production facility at 815 McHenry St., Burlington, say that Luxembourg-based Ardagh Group has offered in at least one case a 1% raise to counteract inflation, a union representative said.

Joshua Ferguson, a union representative from Kenosha, said in an email: “They want to continue to take things from us — our holidays, you know, things that generations of our union has fought for. This company is not wanting to negotiate much at all. They posted a profit of $249 million last year during the pandemic, so we don’t feel like we’re asking for a whole lot, we’re just wanting a fair shake. We don’t really want to strike, we don’t want to have to do that, but we’re kind of to the point where they’re leaving us no choice.”

Ferguson said that starting pay at the Burlington plant is currently $18.80 per hour. According to research from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the living wage in Racine County for a two-parent, two-child household with one parent working is $33.37.

Ardagh Group did not reply to requests for comment.

Of ongoing negotiations, Ferguson said that last month, “we spent 2 weeks in San Antonio TX with 2 delegates form each plant and our USW GMP (United Steelworkers: Glass, Molders, Pottery, Plastics) Council bargaining team. We met with Ardagh every day trying to get a fair contract. We left after those 2 weeks with an extension because our contract was set to expire March 31, 2022. We will be heading back to the table at the end of April to continue to work our way through all the open items such as wages, health care, sick pay, pension, and holidays.”

Among Ardagh’s clients is New Glarus Brewing Co., which announced in 2017 that all of its bottles would be made by Ardagh in Burlington. Other clients include Crown Royal, Fireball, Captain Morgan, Mount Olive Pickle Jars and A1 Steak Sauce.

In February, a union accused Ardagh Group of ignoring an order from an arbitrator to provide back pay to an employee that reportedly had been wrongfully fired in North Carolina.

It would be at least the second strike of Ardagh workers in nine years, with the first occurring in the United Kingdom in 2013.

Recent union successes

The threat from Ardagh workers to strike comes a week after a group of Amazon workers unionized for the first time. The successful organization of Amazon workers in Staten Island, New York, came despite heavy resistance from one of the world’s most profitable businesses, and which is owned by the world’s richest man, Jeff Bezos. A new Starbucks union has won 10 of its 11 organizing elections since its first win in December 2021 in Buffalo, New York.

Union memberships hit a record low in 2018, with just 105 out of every 1,000 workers belonging to a union, down from 201 out of every thousand in 1983.

According to reporting from NPR, in 1964, 34% of Wisconsin workers were in unions; by 2008; that percentage was down to 15.1%; and in 2014 — after Act 10, which sharply limited the power of public-employee unions, was passed by the Republican-majority Wisconsin Legislature and signed into law in 2011 by Gov. Scott Walker — it was down to 11.6%.

