Give your mind a "Creative Flex" at new painting studio open in Downtown Racine

RACINE — Alexis Lockridge always loved making stuff, but she especially loved to paint as a kid.

This interest did not go away once Lockridge grew up. She found herself moving from campuses to painting other objects like unfinished wood stools and even her kid’s lunch bags.

Her creativity has now led her to open Creative Flex Studio.

Creative Flex Studio, 305 Main St., is an art studio that specializes in supplying customers with canvases to create their own art. At Creative Flex, all you need to create your own work of art is supplied to you from paints to brushes and your own canvas. Clean-up is no issue as well, as Lockridge also takes care of that.

Lockridge opened up the studio on June 5, the same day as June’s First Friday this year. Lockridge said that the foot traffic and attention she achieved from the opening really helped her find an audience with the people of Racine.

Despite garnering attention during the First Friday event, Lockridge still feels like the studio might not be on everybody’s radar quite yet.

“People peek in through the window and I think that they think they need a reservation,” Lockridge said, “and it’s like ‘No, during the week you can just come in and paint.’”

The studio is meant for all ages. According to Lockridge, her most prominent customers so far are young couples on dates. Canvases can come blank or with designs already stenciled into the canvas, so the artist can have a better idea of what they are making. Take-home kits are offered as well, which can make great gifts.

Everything on display in the studio is painted by Lockridge. From an old dresser, she now uses to hold empty canvases to a handmade photo backdrop that can be used by artists to show off their work when they are done.

Walk-ins are welcome and encouraged, but Creative Flex also doubles as a party hosting space.

Events like birthday parties, word events and even bachelorette parties, like the one held in honor of Miketra Larry on Saturday. During Larry’s bachelorette party, Lockridge provided her and her party with stenciled canvases and even showed them how to paint the stenciled drawing of a woman. Parties can be booked for a minimum of 10 people, although a party with less can be negotiated.

“Incorporating art in your day at all can be the biggest, nicest moment of stress relief,” Lockridge said, “even if it’s something like coloring in your kid’s coloring book, it’s just a way to take your mind off of things. If you came here and you want to paint, even with your kids, you don’t have to worry about the clean-up because I do that for you. Art is a great stress relief that has really helped me in life.”

Lockridge hopes to bring more creativity to the studio. She currently is on the lookout for an unfinished wood distributor to have more different types of things to paint at the studio. She also hopes to have art classes in the studios, either taught by her or other young artists in the area, giving them a chance to receive more experience outside of the classroom.