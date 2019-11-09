Girls swimming: Case, Burlington Co-op entries punch tickets to state meet

The Case High School girls swim team made their coach proud on Saturday.
At the WIAA Division 1 sectional at Greenfield, the Eagles had two automatic qualifiers to next weekend's state meet in Madison - both setting school records - and every swimmer had a personal best, according to veteran coach Frank Michalowski.
Natalia Badillo won the 200 individual medley in 2:12.65, a new school record. She also swam a leg on 200 medley relay that tied for first with Greenfield and set another school record (1:50.32).
That time broke a 36-year-old mark of 1:52.24 set by Chris DeKraay, Paula Castello, Joan Wishau and Steffi Harris in 1983.
“This is the first time out of the 57-58 years I’ve been involved in swimming that I’ve had a team set new personal bests all across the board,” Michalowski said. “That 200 medley relay really set the tone for the girls today.”
Burlington Co-op had three automatic qualifiers: Megan Schultz won the 200 freestyle (1:56.98), Brianna Smith won the 500 freestyle (5:19.29) and both Schultz and Smith along with Hania Dahms and Morgan Dietzel in the 400 freestyle relay that won in 3:40.50.
You have free articles remaining.
The top finisher in each event automatically qualifies for state and the next eight fastest times across the state also qualify, so Case and Burlington Co-op could have more state qualifiers determined Sunday.
For Horlick, Isabelle Buhler placed seventh in the 500 freestyle (5:37.27).
Park's Mikk Eisel finished 10th in the 100 freestyle (1:01.39).
“Our performances and our improvements were outstanding,” said Park coach Greg Reischl. “All but two of our swims were season bests, and all but four swims were career bests. I couldn’t have asked more from the girls, they did a fantastic job.”
In the team standings Burlington, which won the Southern Lakes Conference meet, placed second with 303.5 points, just behind first-place Badger Co-op (325). Case was fourth (294), Horlick 11th (62) and Park 13th (41).
The Division 1 state meet is next Saturday at the UW Natatorium in Madison.
DIVISION 2: The Prairie/St. Catherine’s 200 freestyle relay of Hannah Hua, Fien Meuleman, Laurel Lasch and Olivia Andreason placed 11th in 2:02.91, the team's highest finish at the sectional meet at Jefferson.
As a team, Prairie/St. Catherine's finished 14th with 20 points. Shorewood won the meet with 309.