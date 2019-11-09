Girls swimming: Case, Burlington Co-op entries punch tickets to state meet

The Case High School girls swim team made their coach proud on Saturday.

At the WIAA Division 1 sectional at Greenfield, the Eagles had two automatic qualifiers to next weekend's state meet in Madison - both setting school records - and every swimmer had a personal best, according to veteran coach Frank Michalowski.

Natalia Badillo won the 200 individual medley in 2:12.65, a new school record. She also swam a leg on 200 medley relay that tied for first with Greenfield and set another school record (1:50.32).

That time broke a 36-year-old mark of 1:52.24 set by Chris DeKraay, Paula Castello, Joan Wishau and Steffi Harris in 1983.

“This is the first time out of the 57-58 years I’ve been involved in swimming that I’ve had a team set new personal bests all across the board,” Michalowski said. “That 200 medley relay really set the tone for the girls today.”

Burlington Co-op had three automatic qualifiers: Megan Schultz won the 200 freestyle (1:56.98), Brianna Smith won the 500 freestyle (5:19.29) and both Schultz and Smith along with Hania Dahms and Morgan Dietzel in the 400 freestyle relay that won in 3:40.50.

