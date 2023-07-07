RACINE — Twenty-two middle-school-aged girls got a chance to take in the sights and sounds of Racine’s Root River Thursday at the Root River Environmental Education Community Center, 1301 W Sixth St.

Girls Inc. of Southeast Wisconsin, an organization that aims to ensure girls have the knowledge, resources, and skills to live healthy lives and access meaningful educational opportunities, hosted a kayaking event for girls in their summer camp program, with girls not in the program allowed to participate too.

The excursion is part of a series of one-time activities Girls Inc. does every year, which also includes a painting class earlier in the summer.

The kayaking trip was originally supposed to happen last week but was postponed due to the smoke-related air quality advisories.

Evelyn Bellis, a participant at Thursday’s event, recalled that she almost tried kayaking when she was younger, but hearing a joke about scorpions in the water had made her too scared to try it. Now 11, and with friends from school and her dance class, Bellis said she had no fear of the water.

“I mean, I am clumsy, so I will probably flip over maybe once or twice,” Bellis said.

Bellis also said she enjoyed being a part of Girls Inc. to see her friends outside of school, especially in the summer.

“That’s probably my favorite part,” Bellis said.

Other girls, like Lilli Briwick, have been kayaking more than once. Briwick was excited for the excursion Thursday mainly to touch the water of the Root River.

“We create these one-time events for these girls to connect with other girls from different middle schools and just to have a fun type of day in a fun environment and empower the girls,” Brionna Shaw, program director for Girls Inc., said. “That’s what Girls Inc. is all about. Strong, smart and bold, to create that environment for the girls.”

Shaw said she sees girls at these events empowering both themselves and others, with the older girls helping girls that are new to the program in a judgment-free zone.

“The girls are empowered to make new friends and socialize and come out of their shells,” Shaw said.

Shaw also said her favorite part about her three years in the organization has been seeing the growth in girls that go through the programs and seeing alumni come back to help the organization.

Girls Inc. also puts together the GEMS Conference, which stands for Girls Empowered by Math and Science. It’s a day-long conference at University of Wisconsin-Parkside to teach girls about STEM fields. The annual science, technology, engineering and mathematics event celebrated its 10th year in January.

“I think it’s important to expose girls to all types of activities,” Laura Schulz, director of the REC, said. “It’s fun to have a group that’s all girls trying to make the leaders of tomorrow is a good thing to be involved in.”

The REC has public kayak rentals on weekends in the summer, as well as different special events including their Voyagers Kayaking Workshops every Thursday in July. Event information can be found at uwp.edu/REC.