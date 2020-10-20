Girls basketball: Lutheran's Gardner going to Omaha

Gardner certainly has the resume. The three-year starter ranks second in career scoring at Lutheran with 1,151 points. As a junior, she averaged 16.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.8 steals per game in helping lead Lutheran to a 24-1 record and Metro Classic Conference championship.

The Crusaders were ranked No. 2 among Division 4 schools in the state when they lost to Brookfield Academy 54-47 March 5 in a sectional semifinal at Cudahy.

"I think she has a tremendous upside," Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said. "Morgann has spent countless hours in the gym working on her game. She not only works around the basket with her size, she works out on the perimeter.

"She's kind of known all along that she's probably going to be more of a 'stretch-four' at the college level who can go inside and post up and they're going to use her both ways. I've tried to use her both ways at the high school level to help her develop those skills.

"She just puts in countless hours of work and she's got God-given talent. I think she can come in there and help them out right away."

That's exactly what Gardner has in mind.