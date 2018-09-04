RACINE — Gilmore Fine Arts students got the red carpet treatment on Tuesday, as they were welcomed for the first day of classes by school and Racine Unified School District officials as well as Racine police, firefighters and the mayor.
Also heading back for the first day of school Tuesday were students in the Burlington Area School District, Waterford High and Waterford Graded districts and Union Grove High School and elementary districts.
The first day red carpet is a tradition at Gilmore Middle School, 2330 Northwestern Ave. This year it became Gilmore Fine Arts when it added the curriculum and students from the now shuttered Bull Fine Arts building, 815 De Koven Ave. However, this was the first time that police and firefighters greeted the students alongside school officials.
“This is awesome,” said Racine Police Chief Art Howell. “Everyone’s excited and wants the kids to have a prosperous and safe school year.”
The idea came from Racine Community Orienting Policing Officer Chad Andersen who works out of the COP house at 2437 Anthony Lane.
“It’s a good way to start off the school year,” Andersen said.
With the students from Gilmore Middle School and Bull Fine Arts coming together for the first time this year, Andersen said there was some apprehension among students and parents. He thought if police and firefighters were there to help welcome the kids, it might ease some of their nerves.
“It was fun seeing their smiles,” Andersen said. “It makes the kids feel special. I’m sure for every person here, it warms their heart to be a part of it.”
Students made their way down the red carpet on Tuesday morning, some excited and some reluctant, high-fiving and shaking hands with the teachers and officials lining both sides of the walkway. Music from The Sentinels played, and those greeting the students sounded hand-held bells to “ring in” the school year.
Seventh-grade student Jacki Mejia said she was looking forward to meeting new people this school year.
Third-grader Ryan Harms said he’s excited to get back into art, gym and music classes. His brother Wieland Harms is starting in first grade at Gilmore this hear.
“We’re very excited about this school,” said their mother, Michele Harms.
Ryan was a student at the old Bull Fine Arts, and although Michele said they’ll miss the old building, this school offers more space and opportunities for them to grow through new activities.
Wieland is in the school’s special-needs program.
“We heard it’s a very good program,” Michele Harms said.
Gilmore Fine Arts wasn't the only Racine Unified location that made a transition this school year. The curriculum and students from Walden III, formerly at the now closed 1012 Center St., moved to McKinley Middle School, 2340 Mohr Ave. and the international baccalaureate program formerly located at McKinley moved to Starbuck Middle School, 1516 Ohio St.
Shield, I am confident that if God indeed required a spokesperson,it would absolutely not be you!
Oh, yea ..nice but lets do our jobs ..cheering means nothing..results and getting kids educated is what matters. And again this Journal Times allows no comments on the city's whacko LEMKE pushing more junk on the city..Lbjqrst community ...Please enough and now you want to force someone be appointed to Affirmative action which is also a racist driven office which is outdated and divisive. This again is a perversion we as the Majority do not have to take. It is a sickness and a abomination and sin in the eyes of God... it is part of why the destruction of Sodom/Gomorrah happened...This life style is Not what God designed and anything but one man and one woman is wrong,,Period ..and these actions by those people and these city council people is dead wrong biblicaly and a sin...God is not happy with the way of the world today and wrath is coming to many who have stood up against God and his people!
Couple of ICE jackets would have been fun. See who might try to run.
