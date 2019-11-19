You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Gifford winter concert to be viewed online only for second year
0 comments
top story
Racine Unified

Gifford winter concert to be viewed online only for second year

{{featured_button_text}}

CALEDONIA — For the second year in a row, Gifford K-8 School parents will not be able to attend the winter concert, but may watch it online instead.

After an initial miscommunication about the concert, parents were informed last week that the concert will be recorded and posted on YouTube for families to view.

Gifford administrators made the change to a recorded concert with online viewing last year following a chaotic parking and pickup situation during the previous year’s recital, held in the fieldhouse at Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant.

Gifford’s student population grew dramatically after the 2015-16 school year, when its enrollment was 935. Gifford, 8332 Northwestern Ave. (Highway K), now has the largest enrollment of all the district’s K-8 schools, at 1,615 in the 2018-19 school year. Its enrollment is larger than both Horlick and Park high schools.

According to the district, this would make a winter concert with all students and parents coming to the school at the same time a logistical issue with space, parking and safety concerns.

Last year, Gifford hosted listening sessions after the online concert and according to district spokeswoman Emily Neubauer, the parent reaction was overwhelmingly positive.

“They loved it,” Neubauer said.

The parents who attended the sessions wanted the concert done the same way again this year, allowing out-of-town relatives and others who could not attend on a particular night to watch the show.

For the second year in a row, Gifford K-8 School parents will not be able to attend the winter concert, but may watch it online instead.

0 comments
1
0
2
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Caitlin Sievers covers education in Racine County with a primary focus on Racine Unified School District. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News