Gifford winter concert to be viewed online only for second year

CALEDONIA — For the second year in a row, Gifford K-8 School parents will not be able to attend the winter concert, but may watch it online instead.

After an initial miscommunication about the concert, parents were informed last week that the concert will be recorded and posted on YouTube for families to view.

Gifford administrators made the change to a recorded concert with online viewing last year following a chaotic parking and pickup situation during the previous year’s recital, held in the fieldhouse at Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant.

Gifford’s student population grew dramatically after the 2015-16 school year, when its enrollment was 935. Gifford, 8332 Northwestern Ave. (Highway K), now has the largest enrollment of all the district’s K-8 schools, at 1,615 in the 2018-19 school year. Its enrollment is larger than both Horlick and Park high schools.

According to the district, this would make a winter concert with all students and parents coming to the school at the same time a logistical issue with space, parking and safety concerns.

Last year, Gifford hosted listening sessions after the online concert and according to district spokeswoman Emily Neubauer, the parent reaction was overwhelmingly positive.